City to Host San Clemente Day Fishing Event for Children

Staff

To celebrate San Clemente Day, the city of San Clemente and Fish for Life are hosting the third annual Kids Fishing Derby on the pier at the end of February. Registration is now open for the event, as spots can be reserved at san-clemente.org/recreation.

The derby is open to children between the ages of 6 and 13 and requires advance registration. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Fishing poles, bait, and hooks are available for children who need to borrow equipment, while supplies last. Participants are also welcome to bring their own fishing gear.

Each child will receive a medal, T-shirt, and a chance to compete for categories such as biggest fish, most fish, smallest fish, and most unusual fish.

During the derby, which is also supported by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, guests are encouraged to partake in the other family-friendly activities and face painting on the San Clemente Pier.

The derby is scheduled on Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the city’s Recreation Division at 949.361.8264 or 949.429.8797, or visit san-clemente.org/recreation.