City to Host Toll Road Town Hall Next Wednesday

By Shawn Raymundo

The city announced that it will host a town hall meeting on the proposed toll road extensions on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to give local residents and the neighboring South County towns an update on the South County Traffic Relief Effort.

The Toll Road Town Hall will come on the heels of the California Department of Transportation’s initiation of the scoping process to have an environmental impact study completed for the Relief Effort, which includes the series of proposed routes for the 241 Toll Road to extend through parts of San Clemente and connect to the I-5 Freeway.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Caltrans, in coordination with the Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (F/ETCA)—part of the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA)—submitted the Notice of Preparation/Notice of Intent, allowing the public to review and comment on the relief project.

Representatives from Caltrans, the TCA and the Orange County Transportation Authority will attend the town hall, as well as State Sen. Patricia Bates and Assemblymember Bill Brough.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Bane will moderate the town hall, which will be held at the San Clemente Community Center Auditorium from 6-9 p.m.