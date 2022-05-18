City to Launch Daily Trolley Services, Bring Back Beach Concerts

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Image: The Journey tribute band Lights drew an enthusiastic audience at San Clemente’s June 2019 beach concert. Photo: Fred Swegles

By C. Jayden Smith

Summer is drawing closer and closer, and with that comes San Clemente’s trolley service and the return of the Summer Beach Concert Series.

On Saturdays and Sundays, residents and visitors can hop aboard the city’s Red Line Trolley, which runs through San Clemente’s downtown corridor, connecting passengers from the Municipal Pier to the Outlets at San Clemente.

The trolley will begin operating on a daily basis starting on May 27, when the city also launches its Blue Line that covers the northern part of San Clemente. Riders aboard the Blue Line can travel from the Outlets to Capistrano Beach in Dana Point, where there’s a connection to the City of Dana Point’s trolley.

Those looking to connect to the neighboring South County towns of Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano can do so by transferring to the Dana Point trolley line at Camino Mira Costa and Camino De Estrella. From there, passengers can ride Dana Point’s trolley to Stonehill Drive and Del Obispo Street to catch San Juan’s trolley.

Between May 27 and Sept. 25, the trolleys will operate from noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The trolley will operate on special hours during the summer holidays of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. On Memorial Day, May 30, the trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Trolley stops are marked with signs, and riders can expect a trolley at each stop about every 15 minutes. Passengers can track the city’s trolley at sctrolley.com or download the SC Trolley app on a smartphone.

And during the summer, the City of San Clemente will also host four free live music events, as it’s set to bring back the Summer Beach Concert Series. Amid the pandemic last year, the city hosted live music and drive-in movie events at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park.

This year’s concerts, a return to San Clemente’s beach since before the pandemic, will start at 6 p.m. on the north side of the pier.

Classic soul and Motown group Stone Soul will kick off the series on June 9. The Kelly Boyz Band will follow on July 7. On July 21, Wigs & Ties will headline the evening’s event, which will also feature Color of Sound, the winner of the SC Social Battle of the Bands, as the opening act at 5 p.m.

The summer series will wrap up on Aug. 4 with a performance by Common Sense.

Attendees are invited to bring towels and low-back chairs; however, pets and alcohol are not permitted.

For more information about the summer concerts, contact the city’s Recreation Department at 949.361.8264.

Editor’s Note: A map of the city’s summertime trolley can be found on page 11 of this week’s print edition of the San Clemente Times.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related