City to Open Nomination Period for Council Races

By C. Jayden Smith

The official nomination period for prospective candidates looking to run for a seat on the City Council this fall will open on Monday, July 18, the office of San Clemente’s city clerk announced.

In the upcoming General Municipal Election, which is scheduled for Nov. 8, council candidates will vie for three open seats on the dais. Councilmembers Laura Ferguson, Steve Knoblock and Kathy Ward are all incumbents for this year’s election.

Ahead of the nomination period, four people so far have submitted to the city their 501 forms, or Candidate Intention Statements, expressing their desire to run for the local office— Cameron Cosgrove, Donna Vidrine, Aaron Washington and Zhen Wu.

Starting next Monday, any registered voter of the city who’s looking run may take out, circulate, and file nomination papers. The period to do so ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

If one or more of the incumbent councilmembers for the three open seats does not file nomination papers by the end of the nomination period, both incumbents and other eligible persons will have until Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to file their nomination papers.

Citizens interested in seeking office can contact City Clerk Joanne Baade for more information at 949.361.8345 or by email at joannebaade@san-clemente.org.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

