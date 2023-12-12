At its last meeting of the year, the San Clemente City Council agreed to hold a public hearing in January over potentially changing or revoking the permits and other approvals that would have streamlined Dish Wireless’ controversial plans to add equipment to a local cell tower.

In a unanimous decision on Dec. 7, councilmembers voted to initiate the hearing so it could reconsider the company’s application to modify American Tower Corporation’s wireless communications facility within a Rancho San Clemente neighborhood.

The vote came amid outcry from residents during previous public meetings on Oct. 17 and Nov. 8, when they alleged that the companies’ requests for a faster approval process were not entirely legitimate.

Dish has asked the city to modify the tower by reducing its height from nearly 138 feet to 70 feet and adding three new panel antennas—a process referred to as collocation.

“It has come to the city’s attention that there (have) been some issues with the tower, in terms of its use and management,” Community Development Director Adam Atamian said of the existing facility located at 616 Del Dios.

Public testimony, Atamian added, asserted that the facility was inactive for more than one year, which would lead to the expiration of a conditionally permitted land use.

Additionally, residents alleged the tower was not maintained according to conditions of approval and that the site has constituted a public nuisance, according to a city staff report.

The city approved a Conditional Permit and a Wireless Screening Form, in addition to executing a Voluntary Compliance Agreement with American Tower in early July. Those approvals were, in part, based on claims from American Tower and its legal counsel that the facility was actively used for wireless transmission of telephone services.

Those claims—while directly contrasting those of residents who maintained the property had been abandoned for 30 years—led to the authorization of the screening form, an Eligible Facilities Request to collocate or add equipment to the tower under the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012.

A city-approved building permit, coupled with the Voluntary Compliance Agreement, would have allowed American Tower to reduce the antenna tower to 70 feet. Such an action, the city noted, would bring the company back in compliance with the original Conditional Permit that the County of Orange approved for the site in 1962.

However, following the two public meetings in which residents commented on the project, the city on Nov. 30 entered a tolling agreement to extend the deadline to review the building permit application for collocating the equipment.

“While the City has not issued this Building Permit, under FCC regulations, the failure to approve a permit for eligible facilities within the specified time frames makes the permit ‘deemed approved,’ ” the city explained in the agenda report.

“The Applicant is on notice that if it elects to install its equipment on the tower, it would be proceeding at its own risk should the City Council decide to consider changing or revoking Conditional Permit 1021,” the city continued.

After extensive comments from residents at the Dec. 7 meeting, the council voted to schedule a public hearing. The hearing is intended for the council to “consider evidence, as well as further public testimony,” Atamian said.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.