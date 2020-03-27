City to Reopen Farmer’s Market with Social Distancing Guidelines

By Shawn Raymundo

The Farmer’s Market in Downtown San Clemente on Sundays will reopen this weekend, but in a new location and with new guidelines and restrictions meant to promote social distancing as the city continues working to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Rather than have vendors line the street along Avenida del Mar as is traditionally done, the city will relocate the market to the parking lot between the San Clemente Community Center and San Clemente Public Library.

“The Market will provide an option for shoppers to continue to have access to fresh produce in an open setting while maintaining social distancing,” the city said in a press release Thursday, March 26.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city earlier this month suspended the weekly Farmer’s Market while also closing public access to city-operated facilities. In its latest coronavirus-related press release Thursday, the city noted that the market is considered an essential service.

To promote social distancing, the Farmer’s Market will only have one centralized entry point, which will be located at the lower portion of the parking lot, next to the handicap accessible spots—west of the library entrance. And there will be two exits located in the upper portion of the parking lot.

No more than 50 individuals will be allowed to enter the market at one time and vendors will also be spaced apart. Customers waiting in line to enter “are expected to maintain a minimum of six feet from other individuals who are not a part of their household,” the city said.

“Additionally, there will be no sampling of any kind, all farmers will wear gloves, and shoppers are asked to refrain from touching any produce on display,” the city’s release stated. “All produce will be pre-packaged in bags by the farmers to minimize any contact with their products.”

The city also notes that those customers will be required to practice the six-feet social distancing rule, while encouraging them to use hand sanitizer and wash hands.

“Community Center restrooms will be open for hand washing and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the market while supplies last,” the release stated.

More information on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other resources can be found at the city’s website at san-clemente.org/coronavirus.