City to Resume Street-Sweeping Parking Violations

By Zara Flores

After temporarily suspending citations during the stay-at-home order, the city of San Clemente will resume ticketing vehicles parked in violation of the weekly street-sweeping program beginning on March 1.

The city halted issuing parking violations in response to the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom in December. The order, triggered by a drop below 15% of available ICU capacity in hospitals across the state, prompted hair salons, gyms and in-door dining, among other business ventures, to shut down.

The city suspended parking enforcement to comply with and help the community stay at home without the need to worry about violations. However, with the order now rescinded as of Jan. 25, the city will shift back to prioritizing street sweeping to clean the gutters and help reduce the pollution seeping into the ocean from storm drains.

More information on the street-sweeping schedule, and to sign up for the free reminders from the city, can be found on the city of San Clemente’s webpage.

