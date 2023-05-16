In conjunction with various local nonprofit organizations and government agencies, the Community Outreach Alliance (COA) this Saturday, May 20, is set to host the San Clemente Music Festival.

This free, family-friendly, summer kickoff event, being held at the Outlets at San Clemente, will feature live music, a wellness resource fair, chances to win raffle prizes, informative speakers and food trucks, as well as deals for shoppers.

“The San Clemente Music Festival Summer Kickoff will bring together the community with the message that Youth/Young Adult wellness matters,” COA said in a news release. “Come and enjoy live music performances at Center Stage on a large stage by performers and bands that are talented Youth/Young Adults from COA Entertainment.”

COA is partnering with the Wellness & Prevention Center, Connect-OC, Partners4Wellness, The Noble Path Foundation, the Orange County Health Care Agency, and the city to set up 20 wellness resource booths, where festivalgoers can learn about the many resources related to mental health and wellness topics, as well as substance use.

Attendees can also find information on job and volunteer opportunities, as well as activities offered in the community. Those who engage with the resource booths will receive raffle tickets to be entered into six drawings for a chance to win a variety of prizes.

A full list of performers and speakers, as well as information on reserving tickets for this free event, can be found through eventbrite.com.

The event, located at the Outlets at San Clemente at 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, begins at 11 a.m. and will conclude with the raffle drawing scheduled for 2:50 p.m.