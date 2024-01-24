For the first time in roughly 2½ years, the Coastal Advisory Committee met on Thursday, Jan. 18, under vastly different circumstances than previous meetings.

The group of seven voted unanimously to recommend a draft 2024 work plan for San Clemente City Council approval, as the council seeks assistance in addressing the dramatic loss of sand on the city’s shoreline due to coastal erosion. The committee addressed the need to acquire and retain sand, monitor water quality in San Clemente in relation to urban runoff, and collaborate with other local entities.

After the committee appointed Bryan Jacobs as chair and Aaron Washington as vice chair, Committee Member Suzie Whitelaw presented a preliminary work plan that received the committee’s favor, with the group tweaking its main and lesser priorities before voting to advance it to the council.

Under Priority No. 1, dubbed “Get Sand,” the plan includes multiple avenues to consider for bringing sand to San Clemente besides the Shoreline Project that will deliver sand to a fraction of the coastline.

“The Orange County Department of Public Works and Orange County Parks have a work group established where they’re looking at bringing sand via rail car, where the (rail cars could have sand) dumped directly onto the beach,” said Whitelaw. “We’re not going to get a dredger back for years … so we need to look at different ways of delivering sand.”

The other subheadings include seeking inclusion in the San Diego Association of Governments’ (SANDAG) third version of the Regional Beach Sand Project, obtaining a Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program permit (SCOUP), and researching how to receive funding through grants, local taxes, and public and private partnerships.

The two previous Regional Beach Sand Projects, occurring in 2001 and 2012, delivered over a combined 3.5 million cubic yards of sand onto beaches within the region.

Priority No. 2, or “Keep Sand,” lists the ongoing Nature Based Coastal Resiliency Feasibility Study, the city’s Shoreline Monitoring Program, and other studies as key pieces to understand, as the committee and the city seeks to retain sand on its coastline.

Committee member Matthew Schmitt, a surface water hydrologist, spoke of the need to solicit requests for information from engineering firms.

“We need to come together to suggest what we think is the most approachable, (point A), and (point B), easy-to-implement plan,” Schmitt said, referring to working with the California Coastal Commission to generate ways to keep sand.

Regarding how the committee plans to address water quality issues, the group all agreed it needed to look at Poche Beach and other storm drains, in addition to receiving presentations from the city’s water quality program staff on matters relating to water and solid waste.

Lastly, the group developed a long list of stakeholders with which to collaborate. The list included the city’s Beaches, Parks and Recreation Commission, SANDAG’s Shoreline Preservation Working Group, California State Parks, other local municipalities and surfing advocacy groups, as well as the Surfrider Foundation.

Although the committee was set to meet bimonthly when the council re-established the committee in 2023, all members of the committee agreed to email the council about meeting monthly, expressing an interest in urgently addressing the city’s shoreline.