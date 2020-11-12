Coastal Commission Looks to Public to Photograph King Tides

Staff

As another set of King Tides is slated to roll into Southern California by the end of the coming weekend, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) is asking for the community’s help in documenting the event by taking and sharing photos of the shoreline.

The California King Tides Project, according to the CCC, is meant to help the state agency “visualize future sea level by observing the highest tides of today.” The photos taken and shared of the King Tides will help the commission map out and record changes to the coast and estuaries.

The latest wave of King Tides is expected to occur Sunday, Nov. 15, and Monday, Nov. 16. Another round of King Tides is expected to come Dec. 13-15.

The photos can be uploaded online through the Coastal Commission’s website at coastal.ca.gov or through the free Survey123 app. Step-by-step instructions on how to upload the photos online or in the app can be found at the commission’s website.