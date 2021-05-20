CoastLines: Ocean Fest, SC Times Partner for Photo Contest

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Fred Swegles

For all the years you’ve ever attended the San Clemente Ocean Festival, how many memorable photographs have you captured?

Chances are, you’ve taken some epic photos of your children growing up, as they were competing year after year in surf events, in running races, performing in the Youth Pavilion or parading in costume attire.

Or possibly a photo of your child winning an award for a fish caught on the end of the pier?

Or action photos of competing lifeguards while they were swimming, surf skiing or maybe getting caught in a surf dory, overturning in crashing waves?

Or maybe some memorable photos of sand sculptures? Beach concerts? Woodies on the Pier?

You may just have some of your favorite Ocean Festival photographs on your living room walls at your home, or in scrapbooks, or on your personal computer.

Feel free to submit copies of your favorites.

A PHOTO CONTEST, THIS SUMMER

This Summer of 2021 will prove to be the second consecutive year without a San Clemente Ocean Festival, due to effects from America’s coronavirus pandemic.

Peggy Vance, executive director of the Ocean Festival, said the organization already is looking forward to 2022 when ready to bring back the entire event that attendees remember so well!

So instead, for this summer, we’re inviting you, your families and friends to submit any of your favorite photographs into a competition.

We’d like to share some of the most exciting images with the community—a chance for readers to remember some images that are so memorable today from Ocean Festivals many years past.

Send in your favorite photos to the Ocean Festival, while giving us permission to publish prize winners to share with the community.

“The San Clemente Times is partnering with the Ocean Festival to support their photo contest,” said publisher Norb Garrett, who plans to publish spectacular photos in the newspaper for readers to enjoy.

“We’re excited about partnering with SC Times for the photo contest,” Vance said.

Presentation of photos reminiscent of past years’ Ocean Festivals will help us promote the 2022 San Clemente Ocean Festival as our celebration of the 45th anniversary of “The Greatest Show on Surf!”









Here are a few of Fred Swegles’ photos from the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. None of his photos from 2019, or any prior years, will be submitted into the photo competition, as we’re encouraging the public to enter. He can’t wait to see other pictures that San Clemente residents and families can submit from any historic Ocean Festival events. Good luck! Photos: Fred Swegles

DEADLINE FOR PHOTO CONTEST

Submit your favorite photos to the Ocean Festival by June 10.

Send any photos you’d like to submit to scofphotocontest@oceanfestival.org.

Or, if you have any questions for Ocean Fest, please visit its website at oceanfestival.org or call 949.440.6141.

PHOTO CATEGORIES

Athletic excitement: These can include lifeguards in competition, or other athletes surfing, bodyboarding, paddling, swim races, run competitions, bodysurfing and other action scenes.

Non-Athletic images: These photos can range from entertainment/activities in youth pavilions, or at the Ocean Festival’s annual concerts, at its yearly woodie exhibitions on the pier, annual creating of sand sculptures, or any unusual fun photo captures from anything at the SCOF.

Lifestyle characterizations: These photos could cover people/families, groups cheering on family members and friends, friends or family singing, dancing or other festivities, also contributions by festival volunteers.

PRIZES

First prize in each category: A $100 gift card from the Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar.

Second price in each category: A $50 gift card from the Outlets at San Clemente.

Third price in each category: A 2021 San Clemente Ocean Festival collector T-shirt, awarded by the San Clemente Ocean Festival.

Fred Swegles grew up in San Clemente before the freeway. He has 50 years’ reporting experience in the city and can be reached at fswegles@picketfencemedia.com.

Related