Colapinto Re-signs with Rip Curl

By Jake Howard

Local rising star Crosby Colapinto has re-signed with Rip Curl, adding another three years to his sponsorship contract with the iconic wetsuit brand that moved its North American offices to San Clemente last year. Joining Colapinto was Carlsbad native Alyssa Spencer and Hawaii’s Erin Brooks.

“I just re-signed with Rip Curl for another three years, and I’m really excited because I’ve been with Rip Curl since I was 8 years old; they’re like a family to me,” Colapinto says. “It’s been great getting to know everyone in the company a lot better; I can’t wait for what the future has for me.”

Colapinto has been on a tear on the North Shore of Oahu this winter. Along with his brother, Griffin, they’ve been packing some heavy barrels at Pipe and Backdoor, as well as ripping at high-performance hot spots such as Haleiwa.

Getting bigger and stronger the past couple of years, “the Croz’s” future is bright.

“To have such depth in the USA right now and to watch them grow and be happy surfing so hard brings a lot of good vibes to our brand and all our crew around the world. Who knows? We might have the next Tom Curren, Mick Fanning, Gabe Medina, Bethany Hamilton or Tyler Wright on our hands,” Neil Ridgway, chief brand and marketing officer at Rip Curl, said in a press statement.

