Collision at La Pata, Pico Results in Fatality

By C. Jayden Smith

A 40-year-old Capistrano Beach man was killed in a vehicle collision that occurred early Tuesday morning, June 7, at the intersection of Avenida La Pata and Avenida Pico, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At 1:25 a.m., deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the area, where they found the man, Joshua Cervantes, who had been struck by a vehicle while traveling northbound on La Pata on an electric bicycle, according to authorities.

After the Major Accident Reconstructive Team (MART) attempted numerous rounds of CPR, the man, who had suffered traumatic head and neck injuries, was declared dead at 1:34 a.m., OCSD said.

Parts from the vehicle that struck the man were located at the scene, leading investigators to determine the type of vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the collision, according to OCSD.

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon said that a vehicle matching the description was located within a short distance of the incident and that a suspect has not yet been placed in custody.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation, according to OCSD.

This is a developing story.

