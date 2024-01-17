Richard Nixon wouldn’t recognize the place.

Shorecliffs Golf Club, an 18-hole public golf course in San Clemente that opened in 1964 and a few years later became famous as then-President Nixon’s favorite local course, is newly renovated and under new ownership.

San Clemente Mayor Victor Cabral, community members and avid golfers from around Southern California were among the more than 200 invitees who congregated at the luxurious new clubhouse on Saturday, Jan. 13, for Shorecliffs’ “grand reopening” party and celebration.

The event featured a 9-hole “shotgun” tournament with several on-course contests, followed by a clubhouse reception in which guests could sample refined cuisine from the club’s 501 Restaurant and Bar, enjoy food and beverages from several local vendors, listen to live music and participate in golf-simulator contests and merchandise giveaways.

“We are proud of the huge turnout and the community coming out and supporting us,” said Shorecliffs General Manager Eli Ivey, who served as the emcee for the social event. “This shows that we’re doing the right things, and we are grateful to have their support.”

Justin Lake, director of operations for Troon—the Irvine-based regional office of the management company that oversees Shorecliffs—echoed those sentiments.

“We’re thrilled by how much support the community has given this event,” Lake said. “So much hard work and effort have gone into it.”

Over the past few years, the quirky Joe Williams-designed course that winds through a residential neighborhood in San Clemente has undergone substantial renovations, in addition to the construction of a new clubhouse, after previous longtime owners Fon and Ruth Leong sold eight acres of Shorecliffs’ 146-acre property to an Arizona developer for a senior living apartment complex.

To make way for Everleigh San Clemente, a four-story, 150-unit, 55-and-over apartment complex that opened this past summer, Greystar real estate development company demolished Shorecliffs’ existing clubhouse, driving range and parking lot. As part of the sale agreement, Greystar agreed to finance the construction of Shorecliffs’ new clubhouse, as well as some upgrades to the golf course.

The Leongs have since sold Shorecliffs Golf Club to an unnamed ownership group that prefers to remain in the background, according to Lake, but the millions of dollars spent on the recent projects were very much in evidence during Saturday’s reopening celebration.

The new, nearly 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, which was built where the original first-hole tee box and pitch-and-putt practice area were located, is almost twice the size of the old building and showcases Ole Hanson-style, Spanish Colonial Revival architecture. The clubhouse houses a golf shop, indoor and outdoor dining and banquet facilities, as well as a long bar with three TV monitors on each side for sports viewing. The cart storage area is located on the lower level, out of sight.

There are also two high-definition golf simulator booths inside the restaurant/bar, where players with tee times can warm up before their rounds (there is no longer a driving range) or where others can schedule indoor competitions among friends.

The new clubhouse at Shorecliffs Golf Club (center) is the centerpiece of the recent construction and course renovation projects, which were showcased during Saturday’s “Grand Reopening” celebration on Saturday, Jan. 13. Photo: Courtesy of Bradford Schaub

The outdoor dining area wraps around the clubhouse and has a fire pit for chilly nights, offering scenic views below of shooting-water fountains and the new putting and chipping areas that surround a separate patio area well-appointed with comfortable lounge seating. This area is envisioned as one worthy of wedding ceremonies, which Lake is hopeful the public will soon discover.

Shorecliffs’ restaurant, called 501 after the street address on Avenida Vaquero, also has been upgraded. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week and offers dinner service from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Executive chef Aron Bagatta, who has been working at Shorecliffs for the past 2½ years, is proud of his new digs and his new offerings.

“We’re very excited about our new clubhouse and our menu,” he said Saturday, revealing his signature dish is grilled salmon with a tarragon sherry cream sauce. The menu also features St. Louis-style ribs, “Scampi Bagatta” (sauteed shrimp and black mussels in a white wine sauce served on a bed of angel hair pasta), premium cod fish and chips and boneless short ribs. (If you’re so inclined, you can indulge in banana cream pie for dessert. Why not?)

As for the golf course itself, the new and improved Shorecliffs bears little resemblance to the course with spotty conditions that some local golfers, including many longtime and loyal patrons, affectionately used to call “The Ditch.” (That was a reference to the fact that there are holes on both sides of Vaquero, several of them connected by tunnels that sometimes were flooded and strewn with debris after rainstorms.)

During the still-ongoing renovation and continual upgrading of the course’s aesthetics, the tunnels were cleaned up and new drainage was introduced; the tee boxes and fairways were meticulously manicured; water features and new landscaping were added; chronically soggy areas were rehabilitated; and several holes were redesigned to improve playability.

Partly because of the relocation of the new clubhouse, the dogleg-left, par-5 that used to be the opening hole (now No. 10 after the nines were reversed) has been converted into two holes—a par-3 and a par-4. The old No. 5, an ultra-narrow par-4 from an elevated tee box that often imperiled houses lining the course, was mercifully eliminated.

The long, narrow, par-5 11th hole (currently playing as No. 2 and No. 3—a par-3 and a par-4) eventually will return to its rightful status as a par-5 once the signature uphill par-3 fourth hole (formerly No. 13)—one of the most challenging par-3s in the county—has been fully renovated.

The end result of all of the design changes is a more playable, less dangerous and more visually striking course, reconfigured from a par-72 to a par-70 layout topping out at 5,718 yards from the back tees.

It is not surprising that Shorecliffs’ historically low green fees also have increased in the past year, but so have almost all other Orange County courses since the pandemic has eased. A recent online check showed that greens fees at Shorecliffs this week ranged from $51 to $95.

Like many other local courses, Shorecliffs now employs “dynamic pricing,” a practice in which cost is determined by the time of day, day of the week and demand for the time slot you desire to play. “If you’re flexible, you can always find a better rate,” Lake said. (He also mentioned that becoming a “Shorecliffs Plus” member, and paying a $29 monthly fee, will save you up to 35 percent a round, as well as discounts for friends playing in your group.)

All in all, Shorecliffs Golf Club in 2024 is dramatically different than at any time in the recent past. That is why there was a grand reopening on Saturday.

Richard Nixon wouldn’t have believed it, but he definitely would have approved.