Community Choice Energy Meeting Looks to Establish JPA for Power in South OC

By Eric Heinz

Members of the South Orange County Community Choice Alliance, along with Surfrider Foundation, hosted an informational meeting about community choice energy (CCE) on Thursday, March 7, at the Dana Point Tennis Club. The movement has gained momentum in the past few years throughout the state of California, which is to provide options to residents about which energy sources they use.

The goal of CCE programs is to create joint powers that would negotiate prices and purchase or create renewable energy from a portfolio of sources and transfer that energy to existing infrastructure, which in South Orange County’s case is through SDG&E’s transmission lines.

With the state of California’s goal to be 100 percent renewable by 2040, more than 18 of the state’s counties have set up or are exploring plans to establish such utility means.

Technical studies can take at least a year before communities start implementing procedural plans. A full story on CCE will be in The Green Issue from Picket Fence Media on April 11.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Simon Koopmann