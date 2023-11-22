When San Clemente-based nonprofit Community Outreach Alliance (COA) received an award from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County for its work in the local community, the recognition marked another feather in the organization’s cap.

It also reflected the level of continued service COA has provided to the area since its inception in 2013, which the organization has highlighted in celebrating its 10-year anniversary all year long.

Jennifer Aquino, president of the COA Board of Directors, attended the Nov. 7 event with Molly Flores, lead for the organization’s Food Connection program, and COA Entertainment lead Joanne Angeli.

Among six entities to receive the Harvesters Innovative Service Award 2023, which included a check for $10,000, COA spoke with San Clemente Times this past week about the nonprofit’s gratitude for the award and excitement for the future after 10 years of service.

“It’s quite an honor to be chosen and be able to use that money to focus it on our Food Connection (program), to get new refrigerators, new supplies and tables,” Aquino said.

She added that the funds also provide a feeling of security in knowing that COA can continue to have a successful food distribution setup.

Following the 2013 deaths of 14 San Clemente children because of drug overdoses, a group of people joined forces to form an organization that would offer healthy opportunities and resources for local youth.

“Some of the people just got up and said, ‘No more,’ ” explained Aquino, who has been involved with COA in various capacities since 2017.

The organization supports the community with free food, music outreach and other resources through collaboration with community partners. Through its Food Connection program, COA feeds roughly 1,200 families, military members and seniors. The nonprofit also gives children opportunities to showcase their talents with the COA Entertainment program.

Throughout 2023, Aquino said COA has received significant community support, awards, grants and other types of recognition, contributing to a “really amazing year.”

It also combined with multiple local partners to host the San Clemente Music Festival in May, where COA held its main event to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“I believe it’s a huge accomplishment,” Aquino said of hitting the decade milestone. “There’s a lot of nonprofits that come and go.”

The organization has experienced its fair share of hard times, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced COA leadership to restructure its operations.

Thanks to a “really strong” Board of Directors and a dedicated contingent of volunteers, Aquino added, people have expended significant effort to keep the organization running and follow the objective of expanding COA’s presence.

“We have a really bright future,” she said. “I feel like we’re reaching more people and (seeing) more awareness of our programs, and we’re partnering with more community programs, so that way we can grow stronger.”

That growth is what Aquino pointed to as how she’s seen COA evolve since starting her involvement. She also mentioned the work of Angeli, whose booking of numerous events that allow youth to perform has led to additional exposure for the organization.

In addition to COA’s current challenge of the increase in monthly rent, there’s also a desire to find more volunteers to match the organization’s rising outreach and bring in new board members who provide a fresh perspective.

“We’ve had the same board members for a long time, so we’re always looking for some fresh, new voices to give us new ideas on how we can expand and grow,” Aquino said.

Looking forward, COA has two priorities, according to Aquino. The first is to have more resources available such as COVID tests and fentanyl tests for their staff and volunteers to hand out at booths at community events.

The other is to expand people’s understanding of nearby community resources, whether on the organization’s website or through other communication methods.

Aquino said COA is holding a clothing and toy drive, of which the donations will be available for people to take home at the upcoming Food Connection event on Dec. 11.

The organization holds Food Connection distributions on the second and fourth Monday of every month, at the Baha’i Center, located at 3316 Avenida del Presidente.

More information about the nonprofit’s ongoing clothing and toy drives, as well as on how to donate to the organization, can be found at communityoutreachalliance.com.