Concordia Students Contribute Art to Local Magazine During Pandemic

By Shawn Raymundo

Concordia Elementary School students recently contributed artwork and creative stories to a new local magazine that was published last week and meant to share enthusiasm for kids to continue learning amid the ongoing health crisis.

The group of San Clemente parents who have become homeschool teachers for their kids during the coronavirus pandemic launched Lemonade: A Quarantine Magazine, which features a compilation of works of art, articles, and stories written by the students from Concordia.

“We started Lemonade because we wanted something for our kids to focus on and be excited about, because their hearts are broken,” Annika Lawrence said in a promotional video for the magazine’s launch.

The mother of three Concordia students noted that with the current school year ending and the whole world living in an unprecedented time, the parents “wanted (the kids) to focus on the good stuff and that’s art, that’s creativity.”

Lawrence added that the kids came up with incredible pieces of art and that “our kids really nailed it.”

More information on how to order a physical copy of the 140-page magazine for $14 or how to view the digital version, it can be found at lemonadethequarantinemagazine.com.