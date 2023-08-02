Construction on Providence’s approximately $15 million San Clemente satellite health center, to be located across from the Chick-fil-A at the Outlets at San Clemente, is expected to resume within the next two months following delays, according to Providence officials.

Carrie Arneth, Providence Mission Hospital director of communications, told San Clemente Times in an email that development on the site, owned by Craig Realty Group as part of the property at the Outlets, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and financing complications.

“Outlets at San Clemente is approximately 45 days from completing a refinancing of the project with a permanent lender,” Arneth said. “The new loan will include loan proceeds that will be sufficient to complete all work associated with the Providence Mission Hospital building, as well as all other landlord obligations related to that building.”

Providence announced in September 2022 its intentions to construct two satellite facilities in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo, as part of a $712 million expansion plan.

Each center will provide urgent care services, imaging, and necessary outpatient ambulance services to Providence’s hospitals in Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo from a clinic staffed by primary care physicians, OB-GYNs and other specialty providers.

Chief Executive Seth Teigen said at the time of Providence’s announcement on the subject that the company considered both San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo part of its coverage area in South Orange County.

“We really consider those our communities to serve,” Teigen told SC Times. “We felt a responsibility to go out to where they are.”

The official announcement came years after the health care provider signed a lease with Craig Realty in July 2020, according to Arneth.

She added that Craig Realty informed Providence of the need to receive a variance from the California Coastal Commission shortly after the lease was signed, as 75% of the property is located within the city’s coastal zone.

After Craig Realty worked with the CCC for two years to earn the regulatory group’s permission, impacts from the pandemic “took a toll” on available resources in the form of material delays and other issues.

“These delays have been very unfortunate, but it hasn’t deterred our commitment to serve San Clemente and to provide exceptional care for our coastal communities,” Arneth said in the email. “We are eagerly awaiting a 2025 grand opening of our health center.”