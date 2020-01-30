Cool 2 Be Kind to host Anti-Bullying March

Staff

The anti-bullying organization Cool 2 Be Kind will host its second People Against Bullying March in downtown San Clemente on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The march is meant to coincide with other anti-bullying events throughout the world as part of the weeklong Blue Ribbon Week in early February, endorsed by the National Association of People Against Bullying.

Cool 2 Be Kind (C2BK) clubs are student-run, anti-bullying clubs. The first chapter started in San Clemente in 2009 after the death of Daniel Mendez. Since then, more than 100 Cool 2 Be Kind clubs have popped up internationally, including countries such as Honduras, Nicaragua, Scotland, Thailand, and Tanzania.

The San Clemente High School C2BK club first brought this national anti-bullying week to Orange County in 2010 and plans to continue the efforts to combat bullying and spread awareness of the importance of kindness among students.

From Feb. 1 through Feb. 5, San Clemente High students in C2BK will be tying blue ribbons throughout other local school campuses and communities—a display of solidarity and support for kindness.

Other activities planned include students creating anti-bullying posters at their respective schools to be displayed across their campuses and setting up Compliment Walls to encourage students to share kind words for each other.

The San Clemente C2BK will also be present at anti-bullying assemblies throughout the county, including Bernice Ayer Middle School and Shorecliffs Elementary School. The week of festivities will first get rolling with the Feb. 1 march from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students, teachers, parents and siblings are encouraged to meet the students by the grassy area of the San Clemente Community Center, located on the corner of Avenida Del Mar and Calle Seville.