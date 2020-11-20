Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, which is reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

There were 333 hospitalizations reported by the Orange County Health Care Agency on Friday, which is an increase of 99 cases from just a week ago. Friday’s number of hospitalizations is the highest since Aug. 28 as the county continued to decline from mid-July highs. The county reported a 20.7% rise in hospitalizations over the last three days.

Orange County reported 102 ICU patients as of Friday, which is an increase of seven from a week ago. The county has not been at that level since Aug. 26 with 112 ICU cases. In the county’s hospitals, there are 27% of the ICU beds currently available and 65% of ventilators available.

Orange County reported 1,169 new COVID-19 cases and three new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, which adds up to 4,278 cases and 18 deaths in the last seven days.

Over the last 30 days, there have been 10,701 cases and 117 deaths in Orange County. In the 30 days previous to that, there were 5,434 cases and 295 deaths, which means there were 5,267 more cases over the last 30 days than the previous, but 178 fewer deaths.

Cumulatively, there have been 68,336 cases and 1,540 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county’s most recently reported seven-day average of new cases from Nov. 7 is 348 new cases per day, which has been on the rise since Oct. 6’s posting of 174 new cases per day. The seven-day case average is reported on a 14-day lag.

There are 27,815 cases where race or ethnicity is not available or provided, but of the cases where race or ethnicity is known, 47.89% are Hispanic or Latino, 26.15% are white, 13.98% are listed as other, 8.5% are Asian and 1.36% are Black.

Of the 1,503 total deaths, 504 are aged 85 or older, 334 are aged 75-84, 304 are aged 65-74 and 212 are aged 55-64. Of the total deaths, 660 are Hispanic or Latino, 516 are white, 283 are Asian and 23 are Black.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 57,556 cases. The estimated recoveries are based on the previous 28-day’s cumulative case count.

Over the last 30 days, there have been 6,044 recoveries, which is much more than the 30 days prior to that at 4,564.

Orange County dropped to the state’s purple “substantial” tier – the highest risk level of the state’s four-tiered, color-coded coronavirus monitoring system – when the state pulled an “emergency brake” and updated the tier placements on Monday. The county’s daily new cases per 100,000 (10.8) nearly doubled and pushed into purple levels. The health equity testing positivity rate (5.5%) stayed level and remained at the red level. The countywide testing positivity rate (4.6%) rose up but stayed at the lower orange “moderate” level.

Locally in South Orange County, San Clemente has had a rising rate of cases, but San Juan Capistrano remains the leader in coronavirus cases.

San Clemente has 708 total cases and 11 total deaths, with 50 cases and one death in the last week. The city recorded 130 cases and five deaths in the last 30 days, an increase from the 82 cases and one death of the 30 days previous to that.

San Juan Capistrano has 729 total cases and 16 total deaths, with 30 cases and one death in the last week. The city has recorded 118 cases and three deaths in the last 30 days, a slight decrease from the 127 cases and increase from the two deaths of the 30 days previous to that.

Dana Point has 340 total cases and four total deaths, with 17 cases and no deaths in the last week. The city recorded 34 cases and one death in the last 30 days, a slight decrease from the 37 cases and increase from the zero deaths of the 30 days previous to that.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 92 total cases and less than five total deaths, with 10 cases in the last week. The city recorded 19 cases in the last 30 days, an increase from the 13 cases of the 30 days previous to that. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.