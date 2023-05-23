After a thorough interview process spanning more than three hours during a special meeting Tuesday night, May 23, the San Clemente City Council appointed Rick Loeffler, in a 3-1 vote, to the vacant council seat.

Loeffler, a 23-year San Clemente resident and the chair of city’s Public Safety Committee, fills the spot left open by former Councilmember Gene James, who resigned in late April. He was selected over two other finalists who emerged during the special meeting, Planning Commission member Cameron Cosgrove and 38-year-old candidate Amatangelo Pasciuti.

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock was the lone dissenting vote.

During Loeffler’s three-minute introduction speech earlier in the meeting, he mentioned that he would assuredly not run for reelection in 2024 and spoke to his success in serving on the Public Safety Committee.

“I’m still in shock,” Loeffler said after watching the vote play out. “I am humbled by the by the support that I’ve gotten not only from the citizens but certainly from the councilmembers. I commit, though, to doing the job and I will work very hard to ensure that I am accessible to address the citizens’ needs and work with the council to move the city forward.”

His wife, Karen Prescott-Loeffler, was in attendance for the night’s proceedings, and said he was the right man for the job, even among a slew of “amazing candidates.”

“He’s a man of strength and conviction, and he’s committed to the city,” she said. “It will be his No. 1 goal, to do right by the city.”

Loeffler was one of 23 candidates who applied for role. Joining Loeffler Cosgrove and Pasciuti were former city officials, Don Brown and Tim Brown, and previous council candidates Tyler Boden, George Gregory, Dennis Kamp, Donna Vidrine, Aaron Washington and Zhen Wu.

Additional candidates included Barton Crandell, Scott Harris, Gary McCaughan, Lois McNicoll, Edward Messinger, Mark Putney, Mikii Rathmann, Christina Selter, Gregory Stolrow, Tom Streeter, Sommer Swanke and James Whelan.

This is a developing story.