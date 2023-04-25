The next step in the City of San Clemente’s efforts to protect a valued asset in the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens came on Monday night, April 24, as the City Council approved a $75,000 contract to analyze ground movement at the historic property.

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock and Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Mark Enmeier all voted to authorize an emergency professional services agreement with LGC Geotechnical, Inc., to evaluate the rear area of the Casa. City officials reported movement at the property’s Ocean Terrace that occurred on April 16 and has since widened.

Mayor Chris Duncan and Councilmember Gene James were not present for the meeting.

LGC will provide a preliminary evaluation and emergency consulting services, as its personnel will excavate soil borings, install inclinometers and conduct analysis.

Public Works Director and City Engineer Kiel Koger told the council that with its approval, the firm would start on Tuesday, April 25, by drilling into the Casa Romantica parking lot and taking a large-diameter boring to understand the geologic conditions below the surface.

“This is only to study the areas of the landslide and determine the size of it,” Koger said. “This is not design work or construction work.”

He also presented photos taken from a site visit earlier on Monday that displayed significant movement both horizontally and vertically since the crack at the back patio and landscaping areas first appeared.

Other nearby buildings have been notified, Koger confirmed, but there is no current concern for any pending drastic action.

In LGC’s proposal for services, the firm wrote that the inclinometers would be placed in each of the two scheduled small borings, with baseline readings to follow a day after placement and daily monitoring from then on.

“Installation of the proposed inclinometer pipes will serve as an early warning of potential expansion of the landslide towards the structure and improvements above,” the proposal read. “Should movement occur within this inclinometer pipe, the inclinometer data gathered will also help characterize the additional movement and determine the depth of movement.”

Koger said that although the contract doesn’t mention a specific end date, the city expects to receive the final report within the next several weeks. However, there is uncertainty because of LGC’s difficulty finding personnel and the available small equipment necessary to do the latter stages of analysis.

“They told us at first it would be a few months out, and then today, they said they might have somebody within a couple of weeks, but they weren’t sure,” said Koger. “I think it’s just kind of up in the air right now.”

Following the analysis’ completion, the city will look at designing solutions to the movement. Koger mentioned that a project similar to the $12 million Orange County Transportation Authority-led project of installing tiebacks to shore up the railroad near Cotton’s Point could be possible, in response to Enmeier asking whether he had any initial ideas.

“Whatever solution you go with, it’s not going to be cheap,” said Koger.