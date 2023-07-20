By Clara Helm

The city will once again have a council-appointed group of individuals tasked with addressing coastal matters in San Clemente after the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, July 18, to formally adopt an ordinance reestablishing the Coastal Advisory Committee.

More than two years after Coastal Advisory was dissolved and folded into the Beaches, Parks, and Recreation Commission, the council sought to split the groups so Coastal could focus on ocean and beach quality while Parks remains focused on recreation.

“I wanted to thank the city councilmembers for bringing back the Coastal Advisory Committee,” commented San Clemente resident Amanda Quintanilla. “I know that former Coastal Advisory Committee member Susan Ambrose has been trying to bring this committee back for years.”

Councilmembers on Tuesday night also introduced an ordinance to create an Arts and Culture Committee that will advise the council on programs and proposals to commission artwork on public buildings and spaces.

As part of the same council discussion, it also voted unanimously to approve a resolution that will compensate all members of the Coastal Advisory and the Arts committees with $55 stipends—a total fiscal impact of $6,600 per year.

In their June 20 meeting, councilmembers voted to introduce the ordinance reinstating Coastal Advisory, as well as put forth an amended municipal code to include Arts and Culture. The council then also moved to increase the Human Affairs Committee meetings from a bimonthly to a monthly basis.

With the split between the two committees, Beaches and Parks will be kept at seven members, while Coastal comprise five.

Because of the removal of coastal-related issues from Beaches and Parks, Councilmember Mark Enmeier asked whether there is a need to still have seven members.

Councilmember Rick Loeffler and Mayor Chris Duncan stated that they should keep the current membership because of the level of subcommittee involvement required in the commission and the abundance of public interest in new positions.

Separate from these committees, councilmembers also had recommendations for other compensations and vacancies.

Loeffler questioned whether they could include the Public Safety Committee and Investment Advisory Committee in the group of committees being compensated. The council was in consensus that this will be put forth and possibly approved as a separate item in a future meeting.

Loeffler also moved to direct the city clerk to open up advertising for a vacant Public Safety seat. The council approved the motion, with advertising for the public safety position to proceed without being brought to the council again.

With few other questions and deliberations, Councilmember Victor Cabral moved to approve the introduction of the ordinance creating the Arts and Culture Committee, and formally adopt the resolution to compensate the members on the Coastal Advisory and Arts committees.

The motion was approved unanimously.

Committee members will begin receiving their $55 at their first meeting.