EYE ON SC, News Headlines

Council Approves New Format for Meetings, Agenda

Related Posts

comments (1)

  • GEORGE GREGORY Reply

    start stop start while trying to fit the ever fluctuating size of agenda’s and issues into tiny boxes by a guy who pulled a gun on blue collar workers i think it will create grief

comments (1)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>