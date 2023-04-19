The San Clemente City Council approved, in a 3-2 vote, a nonbinding resolution opposing the education-oriented Assembly Bill 1078 at its meeting on Tuesday night, April 18. Mayor Chris Duncan and Councilmember Mark Enmeier were the dissenting votes.

The resolution, which concerns the “state usurpation of local control” as stated by Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock, was originally intended to be discussed at the April 4 meeting before being pushed back.

Days before the meeting, AB 1078 was pulled from the State Assembly Education Committee’s March 29 agenda at the request of its author, Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson (D-Riverside).

The legislation proposes to require local educational agencies and districts to receive approval from the California State Board of Education before removing instructional materials; stopping the teaching of certain curricula; and removing books and other publications from libraries.

AB 1078 would also prioritize adding people of all gender expressions and people who are LGBTQ+ to a list of diverse groups required to be accurately portrayed within instructional materials.

“I know a lot of people are concerned (that) this isn’t a city function, but at the same time, it does deal with local control,” said Knoblock. “It does deal with important issues regarding all of our kids, so that’s why I brought it up.”

Knoblock initially agendized the matter at the council’s March 21 meeting, where he passed out a draft copy of the resolution to his colleagues, which resembled language in a similar resolution drafted by the Orange County Department of Education. Support from Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Gene James led staff to write an official resolution for discussion Tuesday night.

Addressing public concerns, Knoblock said he didn’t believe the council was overreaching. The state’s intrusion into local government, be it school government in this case, and the fact that AB 1078 was still a “live bill” were reasons for the city to get involved.

He also commented on the mention of teachers’ rights from a public speaker.

“Teachers don’t have rights,” said Knoblock. “Parents grant their kids to the school districts to be taught and trained. The kids have rights, the parents have rights, and (they) shouldn’t be subordinate to the teachers or the (California Teachers Association) or the State Department of Education.”

James added that he’d had enough of Democrats in the State Legislature who were “hellbent” on stomping out parental rights and giving teachers unions more rights than the parent, and Cabral said he concurred with James and Knoblock.

“The government in Sacramento is taking too much control,” said Cabral. “Cities have to fight for themselves, they have to fight for their colleagues (in) local school boards, and as long as I’m here, I’ll continue to do that.”

Enmeier, a teacher at San Clemente High School, said the matter was strictly a school board issue.

During the council’s discussion, Cabral challenged Duncan about his participation in activities that included the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation and Mayors Against Gun Violence, as well his supporting vote for previous letters expressing opinions on bills in the legislature.

James jumped in to do the same, citing Duncan’s use of city letterhead to issue a statement on abortion rights in August 2022.

Duncan contended the assertions, saying each matter did concern the city or was made to concern the city. Additionally, he said that while he supported local control, he called the resolution a “culture war political item” outside of the council’s purview.

“I can only conclude that it’s an attack on public school teachers like (Enmeier),” said Duncan, adding that public schools and administrators were being targeted as well.

Cabral said that he did agree with Duncan on one of his points that San Clemente has great schools.

“I want to keep them that way, (and) I want to keep control at the local level and not have Sacramento make decisions for us about what’s best,” said Cabral.

The resolution received support from most public commenters, including San Clemente parent and Capistrano Unified School District employee Patricia Freitag.

“Please help us to oppose AB 1078 and help us to keep our voices as parents in the public school system,” Freitag said.

Speakers in opposition included Trudy Podobas, who called the matter completely out of the council’s purview and argued that parents already do have numerous ways to express their voices.

Knoblock agreed with Duncan about the existence of a “culture war,” which should be debated in the local sphere and by school board members, in this case. He went on to state that culture wars are fought by those who don’t want those in drag teaching their grade-school students.

“The minute the school board, that the school board says, ‘We’re not going to do that,’ Sacramento is saying, ‘Oh, yes, you will.’”

As of Wednesday, April 19, AB 1078 remained in the Assembly’s Committee on Education.