Council, Congressional Candidates to Participate in Forums

Staff

San Clemente City Council Races

Ten candidates, including incumbent Councilmember Gene James, are vying for the two four-year seats up for grabs on the San Clemente City Council. Another eight candidates are looking to fill the remaining two years on former Mayor Dan Bane’s seat.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the San Clemente Historical Society will hold a virtual candidate forum via Zoom. San Clemente Historical Society President Larry Culbertson will moderate the event in two back-to-back debates.

The first debate will include the 10 candidates running in the General Election, and will be followed by a second debate to include the eight candidates running in the Special Election.

The two debates will be recorded Sunday afternoon and then uploaded to YouTube after 6 p.m. for the public to view. The video will be available on YouTube through election day.

To access both forums, search YouTube for San Clemente Historical Society City Council Candidate Forum 2020.

In early October, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce will host a couple of Candidate Forums through a virtual webinar.

The eight Special Election candidates will have an opportunity to participate in the Chamber’s first forum on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. The second forum, on Thursday, Oct. 8, will feature the General Election candidates.

49th Congressional District Race

Rep. Mike Levin, the Democratic incumbent for the 49th Congressional District, and his Republican challenger, San Juan Capistrano Councilmember Brian Maryott, will participate in a series of forums the week of Oct. 5:

Monday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.: Hosted by the Voice of OC, which will livestream the forum on its website and Facebook page.

Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.: Hosted by the Vista Chamber of Commerce. The League of Women Voters will moderate. Viewing information, TBD.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Hosted by Pacific Ridge High School and moderated by Voice of San Diego. Viewing information, TBD.