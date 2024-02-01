San Clemente dog lovers can now get excited about bringing their furry friends to the beach and letting them run wild at off-leash parks, thanks to two votes from the San Clemente City Council at its most recent meeting.

While both concepts are far from coming to fruition, the council unanimously voted to direct city staff and the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Commission to look into creating a pilot program that allows dogs on the beach and establishing off-leash parks at San Gorgonio and San Luis Rey Parks. The measures will require further city staff research and input and potential approval from the California Coastal Commission (CCC) before landing on the council’s agenda for final ratification.

Councilmember Steve Knoblock said the time had come to allow dogs on the beach in some capacity, although he was unsure about permitting dogs to be off leash, to which Councilmember Chris Duncan agreed.

“We have 16,000 dog owners in San Clemente,” said Knoblock. “That’s a lot of people that love their dogs and would like to get outdoors with them a little more.”

At an October 2023 meeting, the BPR Commission recommended the council amend the municipal code to allow dogs on the beach at North Beach from 6-8 a.m. daily, under the provision that access is limited to residents and dogs must be licensed through the Coastal Animal Services Agency (CASA). Additionally, the commission recommended the prioritization of funding for two off-leash parks through the city’s regular Capital Improvement Project program for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

Samantha Wylie, director of the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department, told the council on Jan. 16 that a decision to proceed with the recommendations would require discussions with the CCC and environmental analysis.

Both City Manager Andy Hall and the agenda report also spoke to those factors, with the latter adding that dog access on the beach needed scrutiny of “other legal implications, and coordination with public safety resources, including CASA and Marine Safety.”

Included with the council’s direction to staff was the flexibility of selecting where to permit dog access, rather than the commission’s recommendation of access only at North Beach.

Wylie told the council that discussions regarding increasing options for off-leash dog park areas began in 2021. During the city’s site-specific master plan updates of its five parks, public feedback received through a survey and other outreach determined off-leash parks should be considered at San Gorgonio Park and San Luis Rey Park.

At San Gorgonio, the update included an 18,000-square-foot area with a divider in the middle for large and small dogs; a similar plan for San Luis Rey included a 9,000-square-foot facility. The prospective park at San Luis Rey is currently a red-tagged lawn bowling facility, Wylie added.

Community members also indicated preference for a site further against the Interstate 5 freeway wall, but the council gave staff the power to select where the park should go.

“People have been talking about an (off-leash) dog park, and I think it’s about time,” said Mayor Victor Cabral. “…The question is where and how, and maybe we can have Samantha, in the end, determine which of those two locations is better along with (the BPR Commission).”

The staff report read that the fiscal impact of both efforts will depend on analysis for complying with the California Environmental Quality Act and CCC permitting requirements, as well as costs related to environmental analysis, design and construction.