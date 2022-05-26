Council Honors Late San Clemente Icon Ken Nielsen

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Ken Nielsen, pictured here on the right speaking during an October 2018 cruise that PierPride Foundation hosted, died on Sunday, May 22, at the age of 75. Photo: File

By C. Jayden Smith

The San Clemente City Council began its meeting on Wednesday, May 25, by honoring Ken Nielsen, a sea captain, ocean researcher and active figure around the city who died this past Sunday night, May 22. He was 75 years old.

Mayor Gene James took a few moments to talk about Nielsen, a resident of San Clemente for more than 68 years and another “absolute icon” who has passed in the last year.

“Kenny was a commercial fisherman with extensive knowledge of Southern California coasts, spanning from San Diego to Santa Barbara,” James said. “Kenny’s love for the ocean and San Clemente began in 1960, when he worked on the fishing boats and at the tackle box fishing gear bait store on the San Clemente Pier, until the fishing boats moved in 1971 to Dana Point.”

James added that Nielsen was a member of the first graduating class of San Clemente High School in 1965.

Nielsen spent his entire life on the ocean, the mayor said, from his time working on the fishing boats to owning his own business, Sea Ventures Environmental Services, which he owned up until his death.

Nielsen also volunteered countless hours to many different organizations, serving on the city’s Coastal Advisory Committee from 2000 to 2014, as well as with the PierPride Foundation and the Surfrider Foundation. He was also a neighborhood watch captain and a volunteer with local state parks.

“In addition to all that, Kenny was a good friend to me,” James continued. “I would look forward to his phone calls after every meeting. He would critique (me) on what I did wrong, and he would congratulate me on what I did right.”

Nielsen is survived by his wife, Maureen, his two daughters, and his four grandchildren.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

