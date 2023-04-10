Following the conclusion of a third-party study, the San Clemente City Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s part-time staffing structure at its April 4 meeting as the city looks to beef up its workforce heading into the summer months.

Initiated in October 2022, the study’s results called for increased pay of ocean lifeguarding, park ranger, and recreational staff, among other positions, and to eliminate obsolete positions such as office clerk, park monitor, and pool lifeguard trainee.

The city contracted MGT Consulting to review its current job classifications, or the ranks of varying jobs within the city’s organization, and determine its standing relative to nine nearby cities in terms of paying competitive wages.

During the two-month study, San Clemente’s salaries and benefits were compared against those of cities such as Carlsbad, Dana Point, and Oceanside, as well as the State of California.

MGT met individually with department heads to review and revise job descriptions before later presenting the results along with findings and recommendations with Hanne Thordahl, the city’s human resources manager.

The firm started with 18 job classifications and found that the ones recommended for elimination did not have employees allocated to them and would be left vacant by the city in the future. It also determined that the ocean lifeguard and park ranger classifications would each best be split into two levels.

“We identified similar jobs from the comparison agencies to compare wages, and we developed a pay plan model for consideration,” consultant Jan Brannen said.

The updated model would consist of a single 30-range pay structure, with ranges set 2.5% apart, and a 25% spread across five “steps” for each position to allow for career advancement and market competitiveness.

Previously, San Clemente utilized a 36-range model in which only 13 range numbers were used. In the new system, a Recreation Leader at “Step C” would make $18.68 per hour at range 25, up from the previous system in which the employee earned $16.95 an hour at range 21.

A chart displaying the proposed changes identified code compliance and marine safety positions as particularly difficult to “recruit and retain.”

City Manager Andy Hall told the council that the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget had enough room for any immediate increases the council wanted to implement, but that future budget planning would be required.

“As you know, we have had a very difficult time finding especially ocean guards and parks and recreation workers and other part-time staff,” he said. “I do think this is necessary for us to be competitive in the marketplace.”

Councilmember Gene James expressed concerns about how the city’s budget would be impacted if the city was fully staffed and paying competitive wages.

“That’s a hell of a thing to say, I understand—but we’re going to need to keep that in mind,” said James, who ultimately supported the city’s recommended compensation updates.

Hall reassured the council that his staff budgets as though there aren’t vacancies to keep city finances protected, but also stated that he didn’t want the city to celebrate the appearance of having a surplus when there are numerous vacancies.

Councilmember Victor Cabral said he supported the recommendations, echoing James’ sentiments. He added that he would rather avoid the ineffective cycle of having to train a new staffer every six months because the previous employee found better pay elsewhere.

James also asked Hall whether the changes would allow for an increase in hiring park ranger staff, to which Hall said that recruitment will be in limbo as the city determines exactly what it wants such personnel to do.

A reported recent increase in illegal activity at locations such as North Beach has led city officials to debate whether to hire outside security to patrol the areas, as San Clemente continues to look for a solution.

“Right now, the park rangers we have don’t necessarily have the skillset to do enforcement,” said Hall. “So, if we want to do that, that (requires) a different kind of park ranger—probably not a part-time position.”

Diving further into that process would likely result in creating a full-time role with higher compensation, according to Hall.

MGT announced that it will be available for the next year as the city transitions to the new pay plan model.