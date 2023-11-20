The San Clemente City Council unanimously voted at its Nov. 7 meeting to introduce an ordinance banning the use of bicycles and e-bikes on the Municipal Golf Course.

The item came to the council via a recommendation from the Golf Course Committee, which was made on May 4. City staff noted that the course has recently seen damage to the greens and surrounding landscaping.

Samantha Wylie, director of the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department, said approving the ordinance would allow the city to enforce violations with administrative citations, an upgrade from the current status of not allowing e-bikes “by rule.”

“We are seeing a huge uptick in the use of e-bikes along the golf course property,” she added.

Enforcement will be a joint effort between local Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Code Enforcement and Park Rangers personnel, according to Wylie, especially as city staff eventually receive citation authority.

The second reading of the ordinance is expected to occur during the council’s next meeting on Dec. 5.