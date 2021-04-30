Council Looks to Appoint Sund as New City Manager

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

After months of negotiating with applicants interested in the city of San Clemente’s chief executive position, councilmembers next week are slated to promote Erik Sund from his role as acting city manager to the official head of the city.

In a special closed session Thursday, April 29, the council voted to offer Sund the job under a three-year contract with a base salary just shy of $250,000, according to the city, which released the draft agreement on Friday afternoon, April 30.

“Erik Sund has proven himself to be quite capable handling all issues in our city, including those that are currently very important, such as the toll road and supporting our business community and residents while leading our city through the pandemic,” Mayor Kathy Ward said in a prepared statement.

Next week’s anticipated vote to approve the contract, which is unlikely to be by unanimous consent, would conclude a roughly 15-month recruitment that followed then-City Manager James Makshanoff’s announced departure in December 2019.

Sund, who took on the position of city manager in an acting capacity last June while the council delayed its search for Makshanoff’s permanent replacement until this past winter, was first hired as the assistant city manager in late 2013.

“We have decided Mr. Sund knows our city and the issues we are facing, and he is the best candidate to lead our city going forward,” Ward added in her statement.

Erik Sund, pictured here on behalf of the city accepting a check from PierPride President Eileen Kawas in August 2020, is slated to be named the city of San Clemente’s next city manager on Tuesday, May 4. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

Dan Bane, the city’s former mayor who resigned from the council a year ago this month, had contracted Bob Murray & Associates to lead the recruitment efforts. In the interim, the council at the time appointed Robert Dunek as the acting city manager with Sund continuing as his deputy.

However, a divided council, resulting from Bane’s departure, coupled with the impacts of the pandemic created setbacks in the city manager search, which exceeded the term limit of Dunek’s six-month contract.

Amid the global pandemic, Dunek had a rocky tenure as he was faced with making unpopular decisions—some of which would later cost him a contract extension. The council, in a 2-0-2 vote last June, let Dunek go, and installed Sund to take his place as interim city manager.

Around the same time, Councilmember Laura Ferguson—who had been the acting mayor—publicized the council’s inability to move forward with interviewing candidates for the city manager job because of another impasse between the elected officials.

Discussions on the recruitment process didn’t resume in earnest until this past December, after newly elected councilmembers were sworn in, filling out every seat on the dais. Since then, the council had met numerous times in special closed sessions to negotiate with applicants.

When the council meets on Tuesday, May 4, it’s unlikely that all five councilmembers will vote in Sund’s favor. Ferguson, in particular, has clashed with Sund publicly including during a July 2020 meeting when she acknowledged there had been “bad blood” between the two stemming from her time as the city’s public information officer.

On Friday, Ferguson emphasized that it’s her responsibility as an elected official to “always place the best interest of the community and community organizations first and I will not settle for less.”

Asked how she intends to vote next week, Ferguson noted that while her thoughts on Sund’s work as a city official have been on display, she intends to remain open to the public’s comments during the upcoming meeting.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that I have not been particularly pleased with the performance of this individual,” she said. “However, I will listen to all the public comments and I expect there will be some for this item.”

As of this posting, Sund was not immediately available to respond to a request seeking comment.

The public session of the council’s May 4 meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include comments from Mayor Kathy Ward.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.

