After weeks of discussion, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Enmeier and Councilmember Chris Duncan got the district map they long preferred when new San Clemente Mayor Victor Cabral provided them the majority needed.

The San Clemente City Council voted at its last meeting of 2023, by a 3-2 margin, to introduce an ordinance establishing a map—referred to as Map 111—as the guiding borders for the city’s new by-district election system.

Councilmembers Steve Knoblock and Rick Loeffler voted against the map.

The process of adopting a by-district map follows months of public hearings and council deliberations, which stemmed from potential litigation over a claim that San Clemente’s at-large voting system violated the California Voting Rights Act.

Map 111’s introduction came roughly two months after the council had already adopted Map 109. However, it received criticism from the public for its disruption of the Pier Bowl specific plan.

In light of the criticism, the council directed staff to bring back Map 111 for consideration, as well as a new map that included more of the Pier Bowl under what would be District 3. The council on Dec. 5 was faced with selecting either Map 111 or Map 120, the latter of which was posted to the city’s website on Nov. 16.

Unlike Map 109, Map 111 extends District 1 further north and west of the Interstate 5 freeway, extends District 2 to include parts of the Forster Ranch Specific Plan with the Talega neighborhood, and contains a much narrower and longer District 4.

Cabral didn’t voice a specific reason for supporting Map 111 during the Dec. 5 meeting, instead speaking about how he felt the council has been going in the wrong direction regarding the process of selecting a district map over the past two months.

The San Clemente City Council earlier this month voted by a slim majority to advance a new map for the city’s by-district election system. Graphic: Courtesy of City of San Clemente

“What California has done is they have tried to divide us, and they’ve done it successfully, because now we’re fighting over whether we represent this group, or that group, or this community,” he said.

He added that the council should treat all residents as part of one town and that he would be open to whichever map residents preferred.

Enmeier echoed Cabral’s sentiments and said that with the decision in front of the council, Map 111 better outlined the distinct communities of San Clemente.

“There are arguments to be made for (Map) 120, but for me, especially in the northern part of Map 111, that area fits in really well with the community of the rest of Forster Ranch,” he said.

Additionally, Rancho San Clemente “naturally fits” with the southern area of town, Enmeier continued, especially as the neighborhood is cut off by a ridgeline.

Knoblock referred to the council’s previous discussions of the maps, during which the majority agreed upon the “logical boundaries” of Map 109 that needed a small adjustment. He added that he didn’t see a reason to change and that he supported Map 120.

Loeffler agreed with Knoblock. Loeffler also said that he had “no dog in this fight” and mentioned that in other cities where districts were established, the system essentially worked out despite initial disagreements on which maps were best.

“You’re going to elect somebody in that district to represent you, (and) if they do a good job, they can probably get reelected,” he said. “If they don’t, you’re going to elect somebody different the next time”

Similar to what Cabral had voiced earlier, Loeffler said every councilmember would look out for the interests of the entire city, especially as there are few instances of an issue pertaining to only one area or district.

Knoblock motioned to introduce an ordinance with Map 120, with a second from Loeffler, but as Enmeier made a substitute motion regarding Map 111 with Cabral’s support, the vote for Map 111 occurred first.

Following the meeting, San Clemente Times spoke with Sarah Schneider, organizer of the local group Southwest Community Alliance, representing residents that would be placed in District 4 under the currently adopted system.

Schneider, adhering to the notion that districts shouldn’t separate communities of interest, grew concerned about the council’s direction after learning it had approved Map 111. She called the map an “awkward” one that split her own community down the middle and made District 4 span from Rancho San Clemente down to the “Cove” community.

Schneider also claimed the vote was a deliberate attempt to ensure each sitting councilmember would have a district for themselves.

“The other awkward thing about Map 111 is the very strange split of Forster Ranch, which is an HOA, (in which the residents’ children) attend the same school and they’re all the same builds,” she said. “I’m not sure why they got split up.”

In response to comments made by the Southwest Community Alliance and other residents, Enmeier reaffirmed his stance in an email to SC Times that Map 120 (and Map 109) incorrectly created a district including both the Talega and Rancho San Clemente neighborhoods.

Additionally, he stated that RSC was connected to Southwest San Clemente due to an eastern ridgeline; that he felt northwest San Clemente historically was more tied to what would be District 1; that he’d heard concerns of residents near the Riviera area that weren’t included in District 3; and that he felt Map 111 was the best for the city, regardless of his political future.

“Before I made my vote, I received an overwhelming amount of public emails requesting Map 111 over Map 120,” Enmeier said. “I was doing my best to represent those constituents.”

The Southwest Community Alliance has voiced its opinions of Map 111 to the council since the Dec. 5 meeting, according to Schneider, and will attend en masse at the next council meeting, when Map 111 is expected to be formally adopted.

“It’s the only way to affect change,” Schneider said of attending the next meeting in January. “You have to have the numbers, you have to have a lot of people speaking up, and you have to show up to city council meetings.”

More information about the city’s new election system can be found under the District Elections tab at san-clemente.org.