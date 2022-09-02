Council to Consider Approving Interim City Manager

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By C. Jayden Smith

With City Manager Erik Sund stepping down from his post on Friday, Sept. 9, the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, is set to discuss and likely vote on whether to approve a candidate to handle the role’s responsibilities in the interim.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council will consider offering an appointment to Sean Joyce, who has occupied city manager positions for numerous cities in his more than 30-year career in local government.

Previous cities that Joyce has reportedly led as their chief executive include Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, and Irvine, from where he retired in February 2018. Joyce most recently served as the interim city manager for Huntington Beach, a position he was appointed to last December.

Pending the council’s approval, Joyce will temporarily hold the position left behind by Sund, who was hired by the City of Big Bear Lake and will start on Sept. 19, while the city continues to search for a permanent replacement.

The council voted at its Aug. 16 meeting to establish a subcommittee comprising Mayor Gene James and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan, who were responsible for the recruiting process of the interim city manager.

“The Council subcommittee has received resumes and conducted interviews for the interim position, and initiated the process of retaining a recruitment firm to fill the vacancy,” the city said in its agenda report.

As Joyce has retired from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), his compensation would be limited to $133.70 per hour. In signing the employment agreement, he would also waive all benefits provided to city employees.

The agreement would allow Joyce to work a maximum of 960 hours, which approximately equates to six months of an average 40-hour work week, or until the city hires a permanent city manager.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. at the Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related