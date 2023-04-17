City staff will present numerous actions for the San Clemente City Council to consider at its meeting on Tuesday, April 18, that look to restore the North Beach neighborhood back to the former glory that earned it the distinction of a “Historic District.”

Each department contributed ideas to what has been termed the North Beach Placemaking Plan after the council directed staff to come back with a strategy as part of a collaborative effort to improve the overall look and reputation of the area.

“Placemaking is more than just a series of random efforts intended to focus attention on an area that is in need of revitalization,” the city said in the report. “It is a purposeful interlinked program intended to create a consolidated and orderly transformation of space from an existing condition into a more desirable location.”

The plan centers on four approaches to improvements, including recommendations for public safety, investment, maintenance, and business support.

Harkening back to multiple public discussions of the past few months, in which residents and councilmembers have voiced their frustrations over a reported decline in safety in the North Beach area, the report detailed that Capt. Jay Christian, chief of San Clemente Police Services, is committed to expanding his deputies’ presence.

Among the recommendations is for the city to contract with a private security firm to cover gaps in enforcement and availability from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the city’s Code Compliance and Park Ranger divisions.

The personnel would monitor the North Beach and “T-Zone” daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for an initial cost of $40,000 to $50,000 each month.

However, if the city were to follow the plan’s call for an enhanced Park Ranger program, the need for private security would decrease.

Other recommendations include modifying beach hours in North Beach to close two hours earlier than the current setup, thus establishing a closure from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.; hiring Park Rangers equipped with skills for enforcement; and improving public knowledge of city ordinances through signage.

“Hiring a different type of Park Ranger, with an advanced set of skills will take some time and it will be more expensive that the current part-time personnel,” according to the report. “It is likely that each full-time Park Ranger will cost the City approximately $120,000 to $150,000 per year.”

Investing in the restoration of the public restroom facility and playground led a second list of suggestions, followed by creating more connections between the Ole Hanson Beach Club and North Beach, and enhancing the trail head entrance with drinking fountains, pergolas, and other landscaping improvements.

Staff also suggested adding a lifeguard tower and substation to the restroom facility area, the latter of which, the city expects, could contribute to an increased enforcement presence.

“A substation allows deputies to stay in the area while writing reports, accessing computers and printers, and other similar office needs,” according to the report. “This type of investment is intentional and not only achieves the task of improving the existing building, but also furthering the objectives of the City Council.”

The estimated cost of improvements to the restroom and playground areas is $750,000.

Residents and business owners’ complaints about littering, damage to nearby light poles, and other instances of property damage would be addressed by the Maintenance Division’s commitment to dedicating more attention to North Beach.

The division would allocate more maintenance workers to serving the area and assisting enforcement personnel in cases where significant cleanup is necessary, the report said.

The city does project some cons associated with the proposed plans, including higher personnel and equipment costs, as well as an adjustment to operations in other areas of the city. North Beach though is understood by the maintenance division to be a “priority.”

To support and maintain a thriving business climate, staff recommends conducting regular meetings with local businesses, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce, and other groups, and potentially creating a Business Improvement District.

The city could also aid in a day-to-day sense by streamlining applications from new businesses and waiving license fees for new North Beach businesses for two years, or waiving 50% of the same fee for existing businesses for one year.

On a more positive note, the report included suggestions for activities that could be held in the area, such as bringing events to North Beach at locations including the Ole Hanson Beach Club. One idea proposed is a holiday skating rink.

“Community events and activities will improve the atmosphere in North Beach and also allow residents and visitors to become more familiar with the area,” the city explained in the report.

Following direction from the council on Tuesday, in which the elected officials could approve any number of the recommendations, the plan will be adjusted, and an additional action plan would be created.

Some recommendations may be acted upon immediately.

Staff wrote that the city would next need to complete the California Environmental Quality Act assessment and coordinate with the California Coastal Commission for necessary coastal development permits.

Consideration of the placemaking plan would also be included in the city’s municipal budget process for the following years.

The public portion of the council’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, within the City Council Chambers at City Hall, at 910 Calle Negocio. The public can also access the livestream of the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel.