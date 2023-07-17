Roughly a quarter of San Clemente residents could see a rise in their wastewater rates starting with the October billing cycle if the City Council chooses to approve proposed rate increases at its meeting Tuesday, July 18.

The proposed five-year schedule would bring rates up 30% from the current structure, which was implemented in August 2016, an option the council preferred for further consideration after receiving a Cost of Service Study presentation from the Raftelis Financial Consultants in May.

During the presentation, the council discussed whether to propose the 30% increase or consider an option to raise rates by 34%.

Raftelis was contracted to develop a schedule for Fiscal Year 2023 through Fiscal Year 2027, with the goal of covering future operational and capital costs.

According to its proposal, if approved, the city’s sewer service—which serves 16,700 residents—will increase the sewer rates by 9.5% in 2023; 6% in 2024; 5% in 2025; 5% in 2026; and 4.5% in 2027.

Annual rate changes that become effective Jan. 1 will start in the following February billing period.

Currently, 92% of customers pay a fixed monthly service charge of $23.82 for their service meter that is less than 1 inch wide. The number grows considerably as the size of the service meter increases, with customers paying $793.18 each month for a 6-inch-wide meter.

The city also charges Sewer Commodity Rates, which are based on 90% of total water consumption.

Single-family residential units pay $1.44 per unit multiplied by 90% of the winter-month average. The winter-month average is calculated by averaging water usage from October through March of the prior year.

There is also a $1.44-per-unit rate for multi-family residential units, multiplied by 90% of the current month’s water consumption. Commercial units are classified by the level of strength, starting at $1.97 per unit for low strength.

The city’s staff report for Tuesday’s meeting stated that the increased commodity rates will be offset by using a calculation that lowers a key figure used to determine the rates.

Compared to nine other local water utility agencies such as the Moulton Niguel Water District, the Santa Margarita Water District, and the South Coast Water District, the city’s proposed rates ranked as the fourth least expensive.

The average residential unit would be charged a $25.57 monthly fixed charge and $2.97 per 75% of the lowest two-month water use, for a total of $41.38 each month, according to the proposed schedule.

The potential rate change comes as the South Coast Water District increased its average water rates 7% and its sewer rates 12% starting on July 1.

As the California Constitution requires cities to hold a public hearing before imposing new fees, the City Council will do so Tuesday night.

In it staff report, the city said it would see additional revenue if the council were to approve the new rates.

“If the proposed rate structure is not implemented, operational deficits will continue to be experienced resulting in impacts to current and future operations if other financing sources are not received,” the city said in the report.

The business portion of Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, at 910 Calle Negocio. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.