Council to Hold Special Meeting to Consider Reopening Parks

By Shawn Raymundo

The city’s parks could reopen to the public by the end of the week, as the council will conduct a special meeting, via teleconference, on Tuesday, April 28, to discuss the potential plan.

According to a special-meeting notice that went out Monday afternoon, the council intends to consider a handful of proposed plans to potentially reopen facilities, and lift restrictions at public parks and beaches.

At the top of the agenda is a directive to have interim City Manager Robert Dunek reopen the city’s parks on Friday, May 1.

The council will also have a discussion on reopening the beach parking lots, as well as consider when to reopen the San Clemente Pier and allow passive use at beaches.

The city’s beaches this past weekend were reopened to the public for active use—meaning only for exercising, jogging, swimming and surfing.

During the special meeting, the council is also slated to decide whether to send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to reopen businesses “with appropriate safeguards” by May 4.

As part of the ongoing measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, the city has been imposing closures to public facilities, starting in mid-March with city hall, playgrounds and recreational sites like basketball and tennis courts.

Closures to the beach parking lots, the pier, beach and coastal trails, and the beaches themselves soon followed.

On March 19 the state issued its stay-at-home order, directing Californians to stay home and limit trips for essential services such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, banks, and laundromats.

The council’s special meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and can be live streamed through the city’s YouTube channel.