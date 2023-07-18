The San Clemente City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night, July 18, to continue its public hearing regarding by-district elections to mid-August because of a mistake made in the delivery of a legal threat to the city.

Dana Point lawyer Michelle Jackson’s office rescinded the original letter it sent to the city on June 15, which alleged, on behalf of an unnamed client, the City of San Clemente’s at-large elections violated the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA).

The election system, the letter also claimed, reduced the impact of minority voters.

The initial letter, which demanded action by Aug. 10 and prompted the city to spend funds on receiving information related to by-district elections, was replaced on July 10 by a demand for action by Aug. 24.

“In short, the new letter extends the date by which the City Council must decide whether or not to pursue district elections,” the city said in a staff report. “This delay will allow staff to gather additional information and provide the City Council with a more complete list of options for consideration.”

Jackson’s second letter stated that instead of addressing the first letter to City Clerk Laura Campagnolo, as required by the California Elections Code, it was addressed to the council.

Additionally, Jackson maintained that the city’s current election system was “racially polarized,” claiming that only one Latino participated in City Council elections over the last 20 years.

The CVRA only requires the display of racially polarized voting to conclude an entity has violated the act.

“There is a clear disconnect between the significant Latino population in San Clemente and the complete absence of Latinos on the City Council further evidencing the inherent discrimination of the elections process in San Clemente,” the letter read.

If the council does not act by Aug. 24, Jackson wrote, her team would be “forced to seek judicial relief.”

The next public hearing will occur at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 15 meeting. The council’s Aug. 1 session was canceled.