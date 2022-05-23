Council to Review Proposed FY 2023 Budget

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By C. Jayden Smith

The San Clemente City Council is preparing this week to review a draft of the city’s $136.1 million budget for the next fiscal year.

Councilmembers on Wednesday, May 25, will discuss the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget, which—pending their approval next month—would go into effect on July 1. The budget proposal comes as the current fiscal year, when the city saw significant economic growth in and around San Clemente as more pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, draws to a close.

Based on the budget, the city is projecting an even brighter future and facing a positive operating position over the next five years, while maintaining a “AAA” bond rating from Standard and Poor’s, marking a capacity to meet financial commitments.

In City Manager Erik Sund’s introduction letter to the council, he noted a balanced operating budget that will remain “conservative” as staff anticipates higher activity levels and recognizes the need to fund public safety, technological improvements, and other potential cost increases.

“Although concerns still exist, such as the energy prices and inflation, the overall economic outlook is positive,” Sund added.

According to the budget, which outlines the council’s top goals, or strategic priorities, for the coming fiscal year, city staff will look to “ensure financial stability”; “grow resident confidence and value in city services”; “update and maintain infrastructure”; “improve and maintain strong staff recruitment and retention”; and maintain a “strong approach to digital transformation.”

For FY 2023, the city is looking to have a total operating budget of $136.1 million, a $9.3 million increase from the previous year, according to the city.

As for the General Fund, the city is expected to receive nearly $76.6 million in revenue, up $6.1 million from this fiscal year’s adopted budget. About 79% of the anticipated revenue comes from from tax collections.

Growth in assessed valuations, development, and property resale activity is projected to result in $41 million in the form of property taxes, a roughly 6.5% rise from the current fiscal year. About 54% of the city’s overall General Fund revenue will come from property taxes.

And based on anticipated consumer spending in the coming fiscal year, sales taxes are expected to generate $13 million in revenue for the city, up from the $11.5 million initially projected in this year’s budget.

Along with those funding sources, revenue from recreation and marine safety fees, and parking permit and meter collections further comprise the city’s General Fund monies, which are also expected to increase this year.

The budget report explained that the economy’s return to the anticipated steady growth before the pandemic hit is a reason for the city’s optimistic outlook.

“This economic growth conversely has led to growth housing prices, which are anticipated to grow in the 4-6% range and retail sales remain strong as the pandemic restriction easing has increased demand for items and also dining and restaurants,” the budget stated. “These areas of economic growth bode well for the City as property and sales taxes are major revenue categories improving the outlook for the City of San Clemente.”

Continued development in the Marblehead community, namely at the Outlets at San Clemente, as well as in other areas of San Clemente will also be beneficial, the city stated.

Spending-wise, the budget lists a General Fund expenditure total of $81.2 million, a marginal decrease from the city’s adjusted FY 2022 budget of $81.3 million. The current budget previously set General Fund expenditures at $73.65 million.

More than a quarter of the city’s planned General Fund expenditures, $1.3 million, or about 26.2%, are allocated toward Police Services. Another $19.2 million (23.6%) will go to Public Works, $14.1 million (17.4%) is earmarked for Fire Services, $8.8 million will fund General Government costs, and $6.3 million is to be spent on Community Development.

Spending on public safety services—police, fire and marine safety—is up $3.5 million from the adopted FY 2022 budget, with marine safety, in particular, growing from $2 million to $2.1 million.

The city in the budget explained that the contractual services for public safety represented a 4-6% increase, partly to account for additional body-worn camera costs and phasing in the city’s requirement of adding a fourth firefighter to firetruck crews.

Legal and other contractual services, the city added, will decrease in the coming fiscal year, keeping overall contractual services “flat.” Spending on “other charges” will rise 17%, because of the upcoming Primary and General Elections.

In his letter, Sund noted the current difficulties of recruiting, and that the city used funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund positions across multiple departments and improve staffing levels. He added that the city will have to balance service levels with the remaining vacancies.

“The City is starting to recruit for previously vacant positions to staff facilities, these vacancies were maintained to provide cost mitigation measures during the pandemic and as a result of lower activity levels,” the city stated in the budget.

Capital Improvement Program spending will account for $14.3 million of the budget, declining $7.1 million from last year. The budget includes 31 projects, 43% of which concern the streets, 19% regarding water, and 15% involving parks and medians.

Arterial Street Pavement Maintenance will cost $1.5 million, as will Street Improvement Projects, and $1.2 million will go towards the Calle Real Pump Station Rehabilitation.

There are also 38 maintenance projects that will be funded at a cost of $8.7 million.

Excluding capital outlay, one-time transfers, and other one-time costs, the General Fund operating budget is $75.2 million, while the operating revenues total $75.6 million. Therefore, the General Fund is anticipated to have a surplus of $422,820, according to the city.

Starting with FY 2022-23, the city’s five-year financial forecast—while utilizing numerous assumptions—projects a surplus each year, although never above $1 million.

The council will meet to review the budget at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the San Clemente Community Center at 100 N. Calle Seville.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related