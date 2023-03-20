After eight years of receiving legal services from Best, Best & Krieger, the San Clemente City Council has announced its choice for a new provider, pending approval at its meeting on Tuesday night, March 21.

Burke, Williams, Sorenson LLP (BWS) emerged from nine bidders—including BB&K—as the lead candidate. Elizabeth Mitchell is set to serve in the role of city attorney should the council approve the contract.

Mitchell has practiced law for more than 23 years and has served at varying levels within city attorney offices for six San Diego County cities. She has served as the assistant city attorney for Coronado and Solana Beach for more than six years.

The city issued a request for proposals after the council voted in October 2022 to seek alternative providers, with former Councilmember Laura Ferguson leading the charge along with current Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock and Councilmember Gene James.

Over the course of BB&K’s contract with San Clemente, the firm has billed the city for at least $13 million, according to the Management Partners’ June 2021 Assessment of Legal Services Report and BB&K’s Fiscal Year End Reconciliation Reports.

Based on its bid in the city’s request for proposals, BB&K proposed three payment options, comprising a modified broad retainer, hourly payments, and a hybrid, council-focused retainer.

Under the first method, the city would pay a monthly retainer of $42,323 for general counsel services in addition to a $282-hourly rate for attorneys and $170-hourly rate for paralegals, clerks, analysts and consultants to perform non-retainer general counsel services.

Each hour of Public Records Act (PRA) work would cost $217, and special counsel services would cost $355 an hour for attorneys and $180 an hour for lower-tiered workers.

For strictly hourly work, attorneys would be paid $275 for general counsel and non-retainer general counsel services, $217 for PRA work, and $355 for special counsel services; paralegals, clerks, analysts, and consultants would be paid $170 for general counsel and non-retainer general counsel services, $217 for PRA work, and $181 for special counsel services. Private rates would also be paid for applicant-initiated reimbursable services.

The final council-focused retainer would charge the city $9,800 monthly for attendance before, during, and after council meetings, responding to councilmember inquiries, as well as briefings and debriefings. The firm included reasoning for the alternative system in its proposal.

“With discipline on staff requests and the City’s filling of its current non-attorney vacancies, this alternative could reduce (San Clemente’s) legal costs quite significantly,” BB&K said in its proposal. “(In other words, the work of planners, engineers, clerks, and finance staff have considerable overlap with our services and tend to go down when clients have these positions fully filled.)”

BWS presented the city with just two options for compensation, a retainer with hourly fees or only hourly fees.

For Option A, the city would pay $12,750 monthly for the first 50 hours of general city services and $285 for additional hours of general city services; $295 hourly for tort litigation and code enforcement work; $325 for special legal services done by partners; $285 for special legal services completed by associates; $450 for third party reimbursable services; and $165 for paralegal work.

Under Option B, BWS would charge San Clemente $265 hourly for general city services; $275 for tort litigation and code enforcement; $305 for partners’ special legal services; and $275 for that of associates; $450 for third-party reimbursable services; and $165 for paralegal work.

Ultimately, the council favored BWS’ hourly compensation model.

The council met in closed session to discuss the matter starting in February 2023, including a special meeting on Feb. 16.

BB&K withdrew from consideration on March 14 via a letter to the city, and “expressed a willingness” to help BWS with the immediate transition and acclimating the new firm to San Clemente’s chief legal topics, according to the agenda report.

BWS would begin its services on April 1.

The item will be discussed during the New Business portion of the council’s business meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The public can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person in the Council Chambers, on the second floor of City Hall at 910 Calle Negocio, or by tuning into the livestream through the city’s YouTube channel.