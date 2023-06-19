Visitors of San Clemente’s beaches could soon be told to leave by 10 p.m. every evening pending the City Council’s approval of new beach hours on Tuesday night, June 20.

An urgency ordinance the council unanimously adopted on June 6 temporarily changed the time beaches close, moving it from midnight to 10 p.m., while still lasting until 4 a.m. That same night, councilmembers introduced an ordinance to permanently adjust the beach closure hours.

The council is expected Tuesday to formally adopt the proposed ordinance on a second reading, which has been placed on the meeting agenda’s consent calendar—a collection, or grouping, of “routine” items that can all be approved in a single council vote.

The urgency ordinance paved the way for City Manager Andy Hall and staff to monitor whether public safety improved at the beach areas, and for a permanent change if the temporary closures proved effective.

The movement to reduce public access to the beach stems from the North Beach Placemaking Plan, which Hall created in April to provide guidance for addressing concerns of public safety in the historic district following a reported increase in incidents and illicit activity.

The council voted to initiate adjusting the beach closure hours at its April 18 meeting.

Hall told the council on June 6 that he had spoken with the California Coastal Commission prior to the meeting, as part of the coordination with the state agency needed to keep the beaches closed starting at 10 p.m.

“They’re aware that we have every intention of keeping our beach closed in perpetuity now at 10 p.m.,” said Hall, adding, “We’re going to close our beach at 10 p.m., but it takes several steps.”

If approved, the ordinance would take effect July 20, 30 days after Tuesday’s meeting.

When Councilmember Rick Loeffler asked Hall about how the city could most efficiently accomplish closing the beach at an earlier time, Hall said staff had put intensive research into constructing its recommendations around enabling the city to take immediate action.

“Let’s be honest, government isn’t the fastest-moving machine in the world,” said Hall. “For us to do this in a two-week period, this is the quickest way we felt like we could take action and be legal about it.”

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock expressed his support for the “necessary” ordinance. He referred to his experiences on ride-alongs with law enforcement in San Clemente, which have contributed to his understanding that deputies are well-aware of what can occur after 10 p.m.

Loeffler addressed public concerns about the ordinance’s enforcement, saying that aspect will come in time, but the city first needed to have a “tool” it could utilize.

“Certainly, maybe private security would help doing (enforcement), but the (deputy) sheriffs have some strategies in place,” he said. “I know (Chief of Police Services Capt. Jay Christian) has committed resources to enforce any codes that we have.”

Although also in support of an earlier closure, Councilmember Mark Enmeier raised the question of where children, especially those of high school age, would go and what they would do after they’re forced to leave the beach.

“Our high schoolers have a lot of freedom and a lot of places to go, and they have modes of transportation to get to a lot of different places,” Enmeier said. “Since I was in high school, there’s (been) nothing for high schoolers to do in this town on a Friday or Saturday night.”

He added that having a future conversation about what activities children may get into at night might be beneficial.

The San Clemente City Council will hold its Tuesday meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, at 910 Calle Negocio, beginning with the closed session portion at 5 p.m., followed by the public portion at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page.