Council to Vote Whether to Support South Coast Water’s Desalination Plant

By C. Jayden Smith

As the South Coast Water District prepares to present its proposed desalination plant to the California Coastal Commission next week, the San Clemente City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 4, whether to publicly back the project.

The council is set to decide on sending a pre-written letter of support to the Coastal Commission, which will consider on Oct. 13 whether to approve SCWD’s application to construct its Doheny Ocean Desalination plant.

The project looks to construct a facility that would produce five million gallons of water per day (MGD) by drawing ocean water through the ocean floor at Doheny Beach.

Dana Point residents and others within the district’s footprint would receive 40%, or 2 MGD, of the water produced, and SCWD has contacted other entities such as San Clemente to distribute the remaining production.

Although the Doheny Desalination Project has been in the works for more than 15 years, the movement for alternative water sources to South Orange County has gained steam lately.

With Dana Point, San Clemente, and surrounding municipalities relying on imported water to provide 90% of its supply, emerging environmental concerns such as unstable fault lines and the drying Colorado River have forced SCWD into action.

Councilmember Steven Knoblock, who’s campaigning for reelection, wrote in a letter to the editor this past April that the facility would be the most logical and practical solution to bringing in clean water.

He’s also stated publicly during his reelection bid that a main priority of his is establishing a desalination plant that would benefit San Clemente.

On April 19, the council authorized a letter of interest to initiate a cost analysis, and city staff is still coordinating with SCWD regarding such a study, according to the city’s agenda report for Tuesday’s meeting.

The upcoming letter of support comes as the water district seeks permits from regional and statewide authorities, such as the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. The district is looking to obtain all permits by the end of 2022.

According to the proposed letter, the project will “enhance water reliability for the region,” and SCWD has diligently collaborated with stakeholders and secured over $32 million in state and federal funding to move the initiative forward.

“The serious implications of drought restrictions on our local communities, especially when combined with the region’s overwhelming reliance on imported water, justifiably inspire SCWD and its neighboring agencies to be innovative in their ongoing mission to achieve a diverse and reliable portfolio of water projects and management strategies,” the draft letter states.

It also mentioned support of the project’s compliance with the California Ocean Plan and protection of the marine environment, and that the project has “the potential to be a local and regional asset.”

In May, the CCC denied permits for the proposed Brookfield-Poseidon Desalination Plant in Huntington Beach that listed plans to produce 50 MGD.

The commission will also review 13 special conditions that will force SCWD to submit various plans that will address marine resource impacts, spill prevention, and stability in the face of natural disasters, among other topics, if the project is constructed.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place in the new Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 910 Calle Negocio. The meeting will begin with a closed session at 3 p.m., followed by Part 1 of the business meeting at 5 p.m., another closed session at 6 p.m., and Business Meeting Part 2 at 7 p.m.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

