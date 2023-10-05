The San Clemente City Council voted by a 3-2 margin at its meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 3, to approve a policy preventing city staff from unilaterally mandating masks and vaccinations without council approval during any future pandemics related to COVID-19.

Mayor Chris Duncan and Councilmember Mark Enmeier voted in opposition of the motion.

With the support of Councilmember Victor Cabral, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock had agendized the matter at the council’s Sept. 14 meeting. Knoblock also spoke on Tuesday about wanting to avoid the shutdown of local recreational resources and how previous pandemic regulations negatively impacted small businesses.

“I brought this up, just as a precaution, to ask this council to have an administrative policy (that) said that our staff wouldn’t close parks, close (beaches), and mandate that we wear masks to enter public places,” said Knoblock.

The subject arose as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) observed a spike in COVID cases near the end of summer across the country, as new hospitalizations rose from an all-time low in June to 17,428 during the week of Aug. 26. Since then, there has been an average of 19,608 COVID hospitalizations over the past four weeks.

Knoblock said he observed varying entities start to institute mask mandates, which led him to want to discuss mandates with his colleagues on the dais.

City Attorney Elizabeth Mitchell stated early on in the agenda item that any law or action adopted by the state of California would supersede an ordinance or resolution the city adopted.

Councilmember Cabral said he supported the mayor pro tem’s initial motion, because he felt the subject merited a lengthy discussion. Although he felt an ordinance would be premature, he added, Cabral said he believed it was important for the council to commit to discussing topics related to COVID-19 before moving forward with any decisions.

Enmeier spoke to the efficacy of masks in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and said those items have been used throughout history.

“We’ve got to start thinking, ‘It’s not just about my own personal freedom; it’s about the health of my neighbor,’” he said.

The council needed to listen to medical professionals and scientists, Enmeier added.

Councilmember Rick Loeffler said the matter was not about whether masks or vaccines work, but about the council having the ability to address issues when they become relevant.

“I ask you that you please trust, if something does happen and a mandate comes down, that this council can get together, have an emergency meeting and address it,” Loeffler said.

Duncan, seconding the opinions of being against mandates in general, said Tuesday’s discussion as something that was not currently in front of the council and didn’t need to be debated.

“We’ve got so much before us in this city that we need to be addressing,” the mayor said. “I hope we don’t agendize things like this anymore, that (lead us to) engage in a difficult and strained discussion with very strong feelings on multiple sides.”

He also asked Knoblock not to put similar items on future council agendas, with Knoblock countering that the subject was “hugely important.”

“The issue tonight is, when these issues arise, will staff unilaterally do what they did two and three years ago or will staff bring back the issue to this council?” Knoblock said.

City Manager Andy Hall said early on in the discussion that the councilmembers were the policymakers for the City of San Clemente, and that staff would implement the policies the council adopted, which Knoblock called “spot on.”During the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, the city first closed City Hall, playgrounds and other facilities to the public before then closing parks and beaches–all actions that Knoblock wanted to go before the council in the future.