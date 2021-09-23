County, Employment Agencies Partner to Support Older Workers

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Celebrating National Employ Older Workers Week (NEOWW), the Orange County Office on Aging and the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) are partnering to host employment services at various senior centers throughout the county this week.

“National Employ Older Workers Week gives us the unique opportunity to raise awareness and recognize older workers as valuable assets to our vibrant community,” OC Board Supervisor and Chairperson Andrew Do said in a press release. “Strong leadership skills, a solid work ethic and a high level of knowledge are just a few benefits of hiring an older worker.”

During the week, the OCWDB Mobile Unit will visit various senior centers in Orange County, such as the Dorothy Visser Senior Center in San Clemente, where employment services will be provided, including access to the Mobile Resource Center that contains computers, fax machines, copiers and telephones.

The week will also highlight the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which provides on-the-job skills training to older adults who are 55 and up with limited financial resources.

“Older workers are excellent job candidates,” Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said in the release. “Not only do they have a lot of experience, but they also play a critical role in training our next generation of workers.”

Board Supervisor Katrina Foley echoed the sentiment, stating that “hiring mature workers brings their great experiences, insights and battle-tested know-how to your business. They tend to be loyal and dedicated contributors to our workforce.”

According to the county’s release announcing the program, the nation’s aging workforce is working longer as life expectations grow, retirement plans shrink and work becomes less physically demanding.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 32% of those aged 65 and up will continue to work in 2030—up from the 19.2% who worked in 2000.

“The workforce is shifting to where people are working longer and retiring later,” Board Supervisor Don Wagner said in the announcement. “This week recognizes how we can further tap into the potential held by our seasoned professionals.”

The OCWDB Mobile Unit will be at San Clemente’s senior center, located at 117 Avenida Victoria, on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so those interested can learn more about how the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act can serve older adults and support seniors who need assistance with employment opportunities.

