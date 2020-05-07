County Launches Meal Delivery Service for Seniors

Staff

The County of Orange on Friday, May 1, announced the launch of its Great Plates Delivered program, which is meant to support seniors and local businesses needing assistance during the public health crisis.

According to a press release, the county will partner with many local food providers to deliver three meals a day to those aged 65 and older, as well as adults between the ages of 60 and 64 who are at high-risk from COVID-19.

“This program allows local businesses to receive economic aid while serving the elderly, one of the county’s most vulnerable populations,” OC Board of Supervisors Chairperson Michelle Steel said in the release. “On behalf of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, we believe it is absolutely critical to take advantage of every resource made available to the county, especially those that benefit the community that has been affected by COVID-19.”