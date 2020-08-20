County Restaurant Program Offering Funding for Safely Reopening

Staff

As part of the launch of the county’s new SafeDineOC Restaurant Program, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has set aside $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to help local restaurants pay for personal protective equipment (PPE) as they continue to safely reopen amid the pandemic.

Restaurants could qualify to receive $1,000 in reimbursements for CARES Act-qualified purchases, including masks, gloves, and other PPE, as well as site reconfiguration, employee training, and cleaning supplies, to name a few.

The application period for the grant program opened on Aug 6 and will end after 60 days, or whenever funding is fully allocated, whichever occurs first, according to the county.

“If there are multiple, separate site restaurants under one owner, each restaurant location may apply for a $1,000 grant,” the county said. “Restaurants must submit a separate application for each location.”

Applicants will be required to provide receipts for CARES Act-qualified purchases in order to receive the final reimbursement grant payment. Receipts for purchases made between March 1 and Sept. 30 are acceptable.

Approved restaurants participating in the SafeDineOC program will need to post their attestation in plain sight for their customers and will also have their name featured on the county’s SafeDineOC website.

Questions or requests for assistance on how to apply online can be sent to safedineoc@ocbc.org.