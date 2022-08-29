Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Image: Courtney Smith, pictured here in March 2015 showing off a water feature at the universal access playground with Pam Passow, the city’s former Recreation manager, died on Friday, Aug. 26, at 25. Photo: File/Jim Shilander

By C. Jayden Smith

Courtney Smith, a community icon, local advocate for those with disabilities and namesake of the Courtney’s SandCastle playground, died on Friday night, Aug. 26, at the age of 25, because of complications from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)—a condition she lived with for most of her life.

Described by her mother, Christina, her father, Jeff, and her close friend, Mina Santoro, as a feisty, independent fighter who loved life, Courtney worked for more than a decade to establish a playground in San Clemente that was universally accessible to people of all abilities.

Her efforts culminated in the completion of the Courtney’s SandCastle playground at Vista Hermosa Sports Park, which opened in 2012 and added a second phase consisting of a sensory garden in March 2015.

“She believed that you can make anything happen if you set your mind to it,” said Santoro, who spearheaded the project and knew Courtney since she was 3 years old. “She had this dream and she made it happen.”

After graduating San Clemente High School in 2015, she studied and earned a degree in Human Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington. Shortly after, she began to work at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Courtney was engaged to marry Trevor Rogerson in 2023, who she met during her college days. She leaves behind her parents, two half siblings in Amy Sutton and Andrew Smith, and her service dog, Cajun.

Along with successfully working to get Courtney’s SandCastle built, Courtney accomplished so much and surpassed her parents’ expectations, despite the roadblocks and everyday pain she faced through her condition.

Courtney was also a wizard in the kitchen, according to her parents. Although a quadriplegic, she wrote out countless recipes and served as the alpha decision-maker in terms of guiding Christina on what to do, what spices to add, and everything else that comes with cooking.

“She was wise beyond her years; she was just brilliant,” Christina said. “She just knew what to say, when to say it.”

Her bright, lively personality helped her to figure out how to be happy in life and defy all the odds. She used her 3-D printer and her engineering mind to create gadgets to help her open the refrigerator and soda cans, her parents said.

In planning for her upcoming wedding, Courtney was also going to print out pieces that would be used to cover her entire wheelchair in flowers.

Everything she did corresponded to a décor piece that hung on a wall above her desk that read, “Be a girl with a mind, a woman with an attitude, and a lady with class.”

“That’s Courtney,” Christina said.

Her determination was on display during the years she pushed to bring a universally accessible playground near her home, which started after she experienced the “Shane’s Inspiration” playground at Griffith Park in Los Angeles when she was a toddler.

“She just lit up the room,” Santoro said of the first time she met Courtney. “She was amazing (and I) fell in love with her instantly.”

In working to raise the funds necessary for the City of San Clemente to build the playground and cooperating with the City Council, Courtney was fully engaged, especially in the late 2000s as the movement began to pick up speed.

Her father, Jeff, said that she would regularly attend meetings for the City Council, San Clemente Rotary Club, and the Kiwanis San Clemente club, among other organizations, to promote the park, in addition to fundraising events.

Lori Donchak, who was a councilmember during those years, recalled Courtney was an active listener who would help the councilmembers and board members brainstorm ideas. She was involved during the relocation process, as the playground changed locations three times, and spoke up for those who would use the universal access facility.

Donchak added that Courtney was wise, patient, and optimistic, and brought “incredible flair” to the playground. Courtney advocated for the sensory aspect of the playground to have vibrant colors and unusual shapes—factors that have helped attract 300 daily visitors.

“She had a key to the gate, because it was Courtney’s SandCastle, and she was going to officially unlock the gate,” Donchak remembered of the weekend the park opened. “It wasn’t just any key, it had pink and purple streamers on it, and she wore a special nail polish. The joy that radiated from her on that day is really memorable.”

Courtney’s input on the project resulted in the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce awarding her with the Citizen of the Year award.

Donchak said Courtney was accepting of everyone and had a radiance that drew people to her, in addition to being a kind, funny, and cheerful woman.

“Everyone loved Courtney,” she said.

A relative of Courtney’s said to Christina that Courtney amazed doctors, family and friends with her stubbornness and brilliance to the point that her wheelchair disappeared from view.

“Just a strong-willed young woman ready to take on the world,” the relative sent in a text message. “If we could all have half of that spunk we’d be better off.”

Santoro added that many people will miss Courtney, as she touched countless lives and left a legacy in the playground. Santoro hopes that other children facing health issues will be inspired to live life, despite their diagnosis.

There will be a celebration of life to honor Courtney at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Courtney’s SandCastle.

Those interested in contributing to SMA research can find more information at curesma.org.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related