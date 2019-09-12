CPUC to Hold Public Forums on SDG&E Rate Requests

By Cari Hachmann

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold public forums for customers to give their perspective and input to the CPUC about San Diego Gas & Electric Company’s rate requests.

The dates and locations of the forums are Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Chula Vista Library, Auditorium 365 F Street in Chula Vista; Sept. 18, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Boulevard in Escondido.

Customers can also listen in only by calling 1-877-937-0554 and using the code: 7031793.

The CPUC is an agency that regulates privately owned public utilities in the state of California, including electric power, telecommunications, natural gas and water companies.

The public forums, called “Public Participation Hearings,” will begin with a brief overview of SDG&E’s request, and then public comments will be heard, said Veronica Ferencz, executive assistant with the city of San Clemente.

The CPUC Administrative Law Judge assigned to this proceeding is scheduled to write a proposed decision to be considered by the CPUC Commissioner as of August 2020.

“The CPUC welcomes attendance and comment on SDG&E’s request at these public forums, as public comments will help the CPUC reach an informed decision,” said Ferencz.

Those unable to attend in person may write comments and send them by mail to CPUC Public Advisor, 505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102, or by email to public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov.

Refer to proceeding number A.19-03-002 or A.10-07-009 on any written or email correspondence. All public comments received are provided to the CPUC’s Commissioners and the Administrative Law Judge assigned to the proceeding. To find more information on the public forums, visit cpuc.ca.gov/PPH.