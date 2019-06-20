CUSD Approves Projects, Bond Amount for Proposed Measure

By Shawn Raymundo

The specifics of a proposed bond measure to upgrade San Clemente’s schools have come into sharper focus, as the Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees has approved several aspects of what the potential measure could entail.

CUSD has been considering placing regional bond measures on the March 2020 Primary Election ballot aimed at renovating schools within the district. The bond for San Clemente would cover the high school, as well as the city’s middle and elementary schools—collectively referred to as the Southern School Facilities Improvement District (SFID).

Following months of consideration, the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, June 12, voted unanimously to set the proposed bond levy for the Southern SFID at $34 for every $100,000 of assessed home value, which is expected to yield $113 million in proceeds.

The vote also approved CUSD’s proposed budget on how such proceeds would be spent on the southern county schools, with the primary focus being San Clemente High. If voters in San Clemente approve the bond next spring, about $87.43 million would be directed toward projects to renovate and construct new buildings at the 54-year-old high school.

According to the budget, CUSD is looking to build a new student service center and library with a cafeteria, a performing arts theater and a pool with a building and bleachers for close to $55 million. Roughly $32.5 would be spent on renovating the school’s classrooms.

Another $28 million would go to the middle and elementary schools for upgrades such as adding air conditioning to classrooms at Concordia Elementary and Las Palmas Elementary Schools.

CUSD’s proposed timeline of moving the bond forward is targeting the Sept. 18 board meeting for determining whether it should be placed on the March 2020 ballot. The CUSD Board of Trustees will meet for a workshop on Wednesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. to further discuss the regional bond measures.