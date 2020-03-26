CUSD School Closures Extended Through May 1

By Collin Breaux

The Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees approved extending school closures through May 1 during a special meeting on Wednesday, March 25.

Distance learning—another term for online education—will continue for students through then. Schools were previously expected to reopen April 13.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the closure of school sites, but education is continuing for students. Distance learning began Tuesday, March 24. Teachers are using online platforms such as Google Classroom.

Chromebooks are being distributed to students for distance learning. Students are able to log in and complete school work online, according to discussions at the March 25 meeting.

Students have also checked in with each other through video conferencing. School counselors are also still available to students, and principals have posted welcome back messages and videos introducing students to distance learning.

CUSD is now projecting May 4 as a school return date, though officials said they will see if they need to extend closure beyond that date along the way.

School meals are also available at various CUSD sites. Marblehead Elementary School in San Clemente, Bergeson Elementary School in Laguna Niguel and Castille Elementary School in Mission Viejo will be added Thursday, March 26.