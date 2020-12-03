Daily’s Staff, Volunteers Give to Homeless on Thanksgiving

Staff

While Daily’s Sports Grill was closed to customers for Thanksgiving, the local restaurant kept the kitchen open so a group of employees and volunteers could prepare turkey sandwiches for the homeless.

The group also put together care packages that included shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets and clothing.

“They loaded up their cars and drove around San Clemente distributing the care packages. We did not ask them to do this, but we’re glad to participate and donate the food,” Daily’s owner Steve Vlahos said in an email to San Clemente Times. “These employees and volunteers took time out of their Thanksgiving Day to help those in our community.”

Vlahos credited the entire effort to restaurant manager Christy Smith and her fiancé, Dan Forster, who organized the event, found volunteers and collected donations.

“She did all of this without telling anyone,” a proud Vlahos said of Smith and Forster, adding: “All of the food was provided by Daily’s; Christy and Dan solicited others that put together care packages, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, blankets and clothes.”